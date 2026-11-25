The Los Angeles Chargers are 1-9 and coming off a loss at home to the New York Jets. The loss significantly moved the Chargers towards locking down a top-three pick in the 2027 draft but several players stood out in their efforts.

The Chargers are finally starting to get some consistency and players have carved out roles amidst injuries and the volatility associated with a 1-9 season. The Chargers will face significant questions heading into 2027 regarding roster construction and depth. Let's discuss three players who played or have been playing well enough to enter into 2027 considerations.

Caleb Murphy, edge rusher

Sep 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Caleb Murphy (50) reacts after the game against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers have been featuring a heavy rotation of three edge rushers throughout most of the season with a fourth occasionally joining the mix. Veteran Bud Dupree has not played a snap on defense since week five with Caleb Murphy, now back with the Chargers for his second stint, taking over the role behind Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu and rookie Akheem Mesidor.

Murphy's role has slowly grown over the past few weeks and he had a monster sack negated by a penalty Sunday against the Jets. The play that was called back featured Murphy bull rushing the left tackle Olu Fashanu into Jets quarterback Geno Smith and Murphy reached through Fashanu to ensnare Smith and drag him to the ground along with the blocker.

Khalil Mack may not be back in 2027, and the Chargers and Tuli Tuipulotu have yet to come to terms on an extension leaving the edge rusher room thin heading into the offseason. Murphy, since returning to the Chargers, has shown significant development as an edge rusher as both a pass rusher and run defender. Paired with his effective play on special teams he should at the very least be considered a lock to be edge number four heading into next year.

Logan Taylor, guard

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Logan Taylor (65) before a snap during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Logan Taylor earned the starting left guard role, head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed it during the week leading up to the Jets game. Taylor still has plenty of rookie wrinkles to smooth out but he has improved every week in the starting lineup. Taylor's ascension makes the rotation at left guard throughout training camp all the more confusing and frustrating in how that process played out only for it to naturally get figured out months later.

If Taylor can continue developing and head to the offseason with a solid foundation in the NFL, a full offseason of position-focused training, as opposed to combine preparation, should set him up to challenge for the starting job going forward.

Kayode Awosika, guard

Cole Strange: Unnecessary roughness



Kayode Awosika: Very acceptable and necessary roughness pic.twitter.com/vUjTDZ9ovx — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) November 23, 2026

The Chargers signed Kayode Awosika this past offseason as a low-cost veteran guard to potentially compete for playing time in the reworked offensive line. He became the frontrunner for the starting left guard job almost instantly and despite the frustrating efforts of the coaching staff with questionable rotations, Awosika eventually won the starting job but was hurt with what was described as a fibula injury in week two against the Raiders, his only unopposed start before this past Sunday against the Jets.

Awosika was finally off the injury report following the Chargers victory over the Ravens and the Chargers plugged him into the starting lineup over Cole Strange who has been struggling. Inserting Awosika into the starting lineup immediately raised the floor of the unit and Awosika's physical presence helped rookie center Jake Slaughter and rookie tackle Travis Burke.

The Chargers will need to address their interior offensive line in the offseason and search for upgrades, but Awosika's presence should be strongly considered as an option to return to compete if he can stay healthy and keep performing down the stretch. The free agent guard class in 2027 may be light again and as history has shown, the Chargers need capable depth.