3 Matchups Will Decide Chargers' Week 5 Game vs. Denver Broncos

The Los Angeles Chargers face a tough battle ahead against the Denver Broncos in week five. The Chargers' season, currently standing at 0-4, is on life support and any hope of a turnaround starts with taking down their AFC West rivals.

Los Angeles and Denver will face off in a battle of the backups with both teams facing significant injuries. The Chargers have more overall injuries by comparison but both will have to make adjustments to their gameplan.

As the Chargers fight to save their season and get back on track, several matchups will be critical for the outcome of this game. Let's dive into the most important on-field battles and how they will impact the game.

Chargers running backs vs. Broncos linebackers

Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers are down at least wide receivers Quentin Johnston, Brenen Thompson and likely Ladd McConkey, who has not practiced all week. The Chargers simply do not have the bodies to attack heavily through the air. The run game will become a major factor for Los Angeles success.

The problem facing the Chargers is that the Broncos know that they have to run the ball. Denver's linebackers are downhill enforcers. Both Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad have a combined 23 defensive stops but also have a combined total of ten missed tackles on the season. The Chargers running backs have to forced missed tackles this week and find success to challenge the linebackers and get them triggering downhill to open up playaction.

Chargers tackles vs. Broncos edge rushers

August 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Branson Taylor (71) blocks San Francisco 49ers defensive end William Bradley-King (69) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers will be down tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt in this matchup. If they activate Branson Taylor from injured reserve, he will likely slide into one of the tackle spots while rookie Travis Burke will hold down the other. If Taylor is not activated, rookie Logan Taylor will likely slide out to tackle. The inexperience at tackle against edge rushers like Nik Bonitto is not ideal.

The Chargers tackles will need to own the run game against the edge rushers and reduce known passing situations. The Broncos top two edge rushers in terms of snap count, Bonitto and Jonah Elliss, both check in under 250lbs and can be attacked in the run game. If tight end Charlie Kolar makes his way back to the field this week, expect he and the tackles to be heavily involved in the the off tackle run game.

Chargers defensive line vs Broncos offensive line

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks to escape the pressure from Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart (93) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers defensive line has been one of few bright spots so far this season. The Broncos offensive line is talented but Denver's offense has been in a funk, leading to head coach Sean Payton taking offensive play calling duties back from offensive coordinator Davis Webb.

Quarterback Bo Nix has an average time to throw of 2.93 seconds ranking him near the bottom of the NFL. This indicates that Nix is holding onto the ball but has not been throwing it deep. He has the second-lowest average depth of target in the NFL ahead of only the trio of quarterbacks from the Atlanta Falcons. If this trend continues, the Chargers defensive line will get pass-rushing opportunities and they need to get home and disrupt Nix.

The defensive line will need to keep the Broncos rushing attack in check to ensure more pass rushing opportunities. Broncos top running back JK Dobbins is currently rushing for a career low average of 3.5 yards per carry and career low in yards after contact per attempt. The defensive line can't let the running backs get going and need to challenge Bo Nix, who will also be without emerging wide receiver Pat Bryant who was placed on injured reserve this week.