Chargers strike last-second emergency trade deadline deal with Saints

The Los Angeles Chargers have traded for offensive line help at the NFL trade deadline. 

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chargers struck a deal with the New Orleans Saints for offensive lineman Trevor Penning.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Chargers sent a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Saints for Penning.

Penning, a first-round pick in 2022, arrives as a likely immediate starter for the Chargers at a position assaulted by the injury bug. 

After minimal work over his first two seasons due to injury and otherwise, Penning played 99 percent of the snaps for the Saints in 2024 (1,082) and 100 percent this year over six games. The Saints did not pick up his fifth-year option, making him a free agent after this season.

RELATED: Jim Harbaugh needs help, who is available?

The Chargers lost star Rashawn Slater to a season-ending injury early on, with Joe Alt suffering a season-ending injury just last weekend. Backup swing tackle Trey Pipkins, now starting at one tackle spot, is also dealing with an injury. So, too, is Bobby Hart, who was signed off the street and started just a few weeks ago. 

For the Chargers, it’s an emergency trade to help Justin Herbert stay healthy and keep the team alive in the AFC playoff race.

If all goes well, Penning could be a prove-it player for the Chargers and earn a second contract this offseason, giving the team a former first-rounder who is still just 26 years old a long-term home.

RELATED: Chargers' Black Monday continues with ominous injury update on rookie RB Omarion Hampton

