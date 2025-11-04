Chargers shock by announcing two NFL trade deadline deals…not just one
The Los Angeles Chargers apparently made two trades at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.
One, fans knew about: The Chargers acquired offensive lineman Trevor Penning from the New Orleans Saints.
Two, and the surprise? According to the Chargers, the team sent cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor to the New York Jets for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2028.
That Taylor news is pretty surprising considering the Chargers have corners like Tarheeb Still dealing with injuries, as well as safeties like Elijah Molden playing hurt. Getting back a pick in 2028, too, makes the whole thing pretty extreme.
RELATED: Chargers' Black Monday continues with ominous injury update on rookie RB Omarion Hampton
In the Penning deal, the Chargers got some emergency, last-second help and a former first-round product who could play a role beyond 2025. All it cost them was a 2027 sixth-round pick.
With Taylor out, the Chargers will lean even more on younger upstarts like the undrafted Nikko Reed and have notables such as Myles Purchase and Isas Waxter on the practice squad, too. Eric Rogers, Deane Leonard and Jordan Oladokun are on injured reserve.
