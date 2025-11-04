Chargers' Harbaugh gives trade update on sustaining offensive line 'tip of the spear'
At his 2024 introductory press conference as new head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, Jim Harbaugh was emphatic about his philosophy for winning.
"I look at offensive linemen as weapons," he said. "They are the tip of the spear. Championships are built in the trenches."
With Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt at bookend tackles, Harbaugh and the Bolts headed into this season with arguably the best tackles in football. But now?
In the wake to both standout players suffering season-ending injuries - Slater (knee) in training camp and Alt (ankle) last weekend in Tennessee - Harbaugh's commitment to keeping some semblance of a line able to adequately protect MVP-caliber quarterback Justin Herbert is beginning to ring hollow.
With their team 6-3, an elite quarterback and playoff-level players at key positions on both sides of the ball, Chargers fans were hoping Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz would pull off a deadline trade (or two) to reinforce the depleted offensive line. Instead ...
Do Chargers Have New OL Reinforcements Arriving?
"Our tackles moving forward are Trey Pipkins, Austin Deculus and Jamaree Salyer," Harbaugh said late Monday. "Foster Sarell has flexibility out there as well."
Surely he's bluffing. Right?
If ever an NFL team needed to be buyers at Tuesday's 1 p.m. trade deadline it's the Bolts. Of the Top 10 quarterbacks, Herbert is by far the most pressured and he's operating with a runnin game that's also lost its top two backs in Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton. Despite that, he ranks highly in yards per game and touchdowns, and leads all quarterbacks in rushing yards.
But that's not a sustainable plan for the final eight weeks. If the Chargers don't make a trade for an offensive lineman, Harbaugh's coveted "tip of the spear" will be blunt and harmless.
