Chargers make a deal at the buzzer, what does it mean?
The Los Angeles Chargers entered Tuesday's NFL trade deadline with limited resources to make an impactful move. The Chargers were quiet at the deadline following a flurry of moves across the NFL. At the buzzer, a trade dropped between the Chargers and New Orleans Saints to send former first round offensive lineman Trevor Penning to Los Angeles.
The Chargers have suffered an extreme amount of injuries to key players this season. They need help on the offensive line.
The sheer volume of injuries the Chargers have faced this season is going to be tough to manage and a trade at the deadline was absolutely necessary.
Grade for Chargers-Saints Trevor Penning trade
"We know Joe well enough to know, if it makes sense, he's going to do it," Jim Harbaugh said in response to potential deals at the trade deadline at his Monday press conference. The lack of moves before the final minutes indicates deals were hard to come by.
The Chargers lost all leverage at the deadline in trade negotiations when Joe Alt was lost for the season. Supply and demand is powerful and teams knew the Chargers were in a tough spot when the phones rang. Limited by tradable assets, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz found a way to land an addition to the offensive line room. Offensive lineman are rarely traded during the season.
Trevor Penning was a polarizing prospect for Chargers fans back before the 2022 draft. New Orleans has been trying to find Penning's best spot the past few years. He las over a thousand snaps at right tackle, 463 at left tackle and 358 at left guard.
Getting a lineman capable of starting mid season is a very tough ask for a general manager. Penning may not be a game changer, but he will absolutely have a chance to anchor a spot on the Chargers offensive line. Penning fits the theme Jim Harbaugh likes, big, long and nasty.
Given the Chargers trade limitations, the addition of a young versatile Penning for a 2027 6th round pick, is a welcome addition.
Overall grade B
It is time for the Chargers to get medieval. Heavy personnel on offense and a return to the suffocating and violent defense from early in the season. The Chargers will need to make it ugly moving forward. The addition of offensive lineman Trevor Penning, who is known for his attitude, likely is an indication of the path forward for the Chargers.
