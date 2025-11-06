Chargers' land 1 surprising player on NFL All-Rookie mid-season team
The Los Angeles Chargers are 6-3 and not only smack dab in the middle of the AFC Playoffs chase but also right there in contention for the West title.
The season is in good shape and barely halfway over yet, already, Bolts fans are lamenting what could have been. As in ...
What if offensive linemen Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt wouldn't have suffered season-ending injuries? What if running back Najee Harris hadn't suffered the same? And what if rookie Omarion Hampton wouldn't have have suffered an ankle that will keep him out more at least six games, and co-rookie Oronde Gadsden wouldn't have started the season buried on the depth chart behind the likes of Will Dissly and Tyler Conklin?
Though some teams - like the Chargers - are already more than halfway through their schedule, many NFL analysts are this week issuing report cards and handing out "mid-season" awards. Coach Jim Harbaugh's team could win the "bad luck" award, as they head into Sunday night's home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on their third running back and fifth offensive tackle.
In The Athletic's mid-season awards, Hampton received "honorable mention" All-Rookie team though he was on pace to lead all first-year backs at the time of his ankle injury. Receiver Tre Harris also received honorable mention, though he has only 13 catches on the season.
Chargers Were on Pace to Have 2 All-Rookie Players
The lone Chargers' representative on the All-Rookie team is Gadsden. Fitting of the Bolts' strange season, because he didn't get significant playing time until Week 4.
"After posting just seven catches in September, Gadsden blew up in October," The Athletic writes of Gadsden, who finished Runner-Up to All-Rookie tight end Tyler Warren of the Colts. "He joins Emeka Egbuka, Tetairoa McMillan and Warren as the only rookies with at least 400 receiving yards. His 453 receiving yards ranks fifth most among all NFL tight ends, and 84.2 percent of his targets have resulted in a reception. Gadsden also ranks fourth among all rookies with seven catches of 20-plus yards, more than explosive receivers such as Nico Collins and Jameson Williams."
