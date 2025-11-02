Chargers rebound from ugly start to beat Titans: Quick analysis and takeaways
Not many NFL teams - regardless of opponent or site - can give away 14 points on return touchdowns and live to tell about it. But - thanks to many amends by star quarterback Justin Herbert - that's exactly what the Los Angeles Charges did Sunday afternoon in Nashville.
Despite giving up an interception return and punt return for touchdowns in the first 12 minutes, the Chargers calmly rallied behind the arm - and legs - of Herbert and outlasted the 1-win Tennessee Titans, 27-20.
After an ugly two-game losing streak, the Chargers have rallied for wins over the Minnesota Vikings and Titans to improve to 6-3 and stay near the top of the AFC West standings.
Quick Takeaways
Staggering start: Despite the defense allowing only three first downs, the Chargers found themselves trailing, 14-7, after one quarter, thanks to a 24-yard interception return and a 67-yard punt return. The upstart Titans had them on the ropes, but the Chargers didn't crumble.
Dominant performance: The final score doesn't show it - and the bettors who backed the Bolts -9 points won't be pleased - but L.A. controlled this game throughout. Take out the two flukey touchdowns and the Chargers outscored Tennessee, 27-6, and held them without an offensive touchdown.
Costly win: The last thing the Chargers could afford was another injury to the offensive line, especially to star left tackle Joe Alt. But sure enough, he was carted off in the second quarter with an apparent ankle injury. He struggled to put any weight on the leg, and was replaced by Jamaree Salyer at left tackle. He missed three games earlier this season with ankle injury.
Top Stat
57: Move over Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, there's another running quarterback making huge plays with his legs and his name is Justin Herbert. Already leading the NFL in scramble yardage on designed pass plays, he gained 57 yards on nine carries including a smooth 1-yard touchdown in which he calmly slid into the end zone. That play capped a 15-play, 99-yard drive that put the Bolts ahead, 27-17, early in the fourth quarter. He also picked up a key first down late with the Bolts' version of the "Tush Push."
Player of the Game
Justin Herbert: He bounced back big-time from a horrible start, throwing a Pick 6 on his second pass of the day. He threw for 250 yards, was the team's leading rusher with 57 yards and ran or threw for all three Chargers' touchdowns.
