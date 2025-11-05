Chargers free agent drawing interest from Packers among others, could Dallas be next?
It has been a long road back for Chargers 2021 second round draft pick cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. He suffered an injury last season that limited him to only four games played and eventually required a spinal fusion surgery to correct the issue.
Samuel has been cleared to return to the field and he is scheduling visits with several teams including the Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings.
Samuel's return is well timed following the trade deadline as teams, who may have missed out on a trade, look to add to their defensive back rooms.
The Green Bay Packers are in search of help as veteran Nate Hobbs is managing a knee injury while the Vikings and Panthers may be looking to strengthen their room as both teams will push for a playoff berth in the NFC.
The Dallas Cowboys could also jump into the mix following a flurry of trade deadline deals and a rough showing from their defensive backs on Monday night football. The status of injured rookie Shavon Revel likely dictates Jerry Jones' interest.
Asante Samuel Jr appears primed to find a new NFL home and restart his career.
