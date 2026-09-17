Chargers Should Call Titans About Trade Amid Panic-Mode Start

Now would be the time for the Los Angeles Chargers to put some of those stockpiled assets to use.

The Chargers sit in a panic mode after the flop in Week 1. Now, Jim Harbaugh’s club heads for a tricky, trap-game encounter with the Las Vegas Raiders before hitting on a stretch of games that could derail the entire season in the first month.

Meanwhile, the Chargers front office is sitting on a full list of draft picks it could use as trade ammunition. And don’t forget, after entering free agency this past offseason with the most cap space of any team, that the Chargers still sit on about $30 million in free space.

Given the dangerous situation the Chargers find themselves in, nobody would blame them for hitting the trade block going into Week 2.

Chargers trade block fit with Titans’ Solomon Thomas

Solomon Thomas | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At this point, one could suggest the Chargers are a trade fit for a few names across lots of different positions.

While penning his weekly trade block update, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox chooses defensive lineman Solomon Thomas of the Tennessee Titans as a fit for the Chargers.

Knox wrote the appeal with Thomas before he heads to free agency after the season: “Thomas probably isn't a starter at this stage of his career, but the 30-year-old recorded 27 tackles and three tackles for loss in a rotational role with Dallas last season.”

Not as random as it seems coming out of Week 1. The Chargers technically have just five defensive linemen on the roster right now. One, Jamaree Caldwell, left the opener with an injury at one point. Another, Nick Barrett, is an unproven rookie. Star centerpiece Teair Tart is on the injury report this week.

Adding a name like Thomas would boost the depth and versatility of a unit that flopped in its first game with Chris O’Leary as defensive coordinator, letting Arizona’s Jacoby Brissett control the game.

And to be fair, listing offensive linemen at this point would make sense too. But the Chargers, yet again, feel super stubborn about what they have and unwilling to rock the boat after mishandling the interior yet again.

Regardless, the Chargers need to be doing something, because the lack of fight off the field is just as bad as the same behavior on it right now.

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