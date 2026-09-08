Could Chargers' Omarion Hampton Be NFL's Next Rushing Champion?

The Los Angeles Chargers entered the 2026 season with a clear identity in mind. Become a team that can win games on the ground, which they have been wanting for a few years now.

Inspired by analysis from CBS Sports writer Douglas Clawson, who predicted Omarion Hampton could win the NFL rushing title this year.

With a stronger offensive line, a commitment to the running game and a quarterback who no longer has to carry the offense on every possession. Hampton has the opportunity to turn his talent into a league-leading season.

A Perfect Setup for Hampton

Omarion Hampton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hampton already showed flashes of what made him such an intriguing prospect during his rookie season, but his biggest opportunity may come from how the Chargers have reshaped the offense around him.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh has consistently emphasized physical football, and the Bolts appear equipped to give that philosophy a chance to work. It's simple for them…build in the trenches.

The biggest difference could be the players blocking in front of Hampton. Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt return after missing the majority of last season, giving the Chargers two of the most important pieces of their offensive line back in the lineup.

That combination matters for a running back trying to lead the league. A rushing champion does not simply win because of individual ability. He needs opportunities, consistency and an offensive line capable of creating those opportunities throughout an entire season.

Hampton could receive plenty of carries if Harbaugh gets the kind of rushing attack he wants. The Chargers have more capable options in Mitchell and Vidal, which should keep Hampton from having to handle every snap. However that does not necessarily mean his workload will be small. Instead, it could allow Los Angeles to keep him fresh while still making him the centerpiece of its ground game.

There is also a benefit to having Justin Herbert behind center. Defenses cannot completely sell out against the run when they have to respect one of the league’s most talented quarterbacks. If they can consistently threaten opponents through the air, Hampton should see more favorable situations when the Chargers decide to run.

Still, the Chargers have quietly assembled many of the ingredients needed for a breakout rushing season. A physical coach, an improved offensive line, a dangerous quarterback and a talented young running back could create the perfect formula. The depth of the team is there as well, which is equally as important.

If everything comes together, Hampton may not simply be one of the NFL’s breakout stars. By the end of the season, he could have a legitimate claim to being the league’s leading rusher.

Omarion Hampton with the 54-yard TD RUN ⚡️



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/gmO0myVDgw — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 28, 2025