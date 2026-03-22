Los Angeles Chargers Top Draft Targets: Guard Emmanuel Pregnon

The Los Angeles Chargers have made several moves this offseason to plug holes in their roster by re-signing critical internal free agents and bringing in external free agents at critical spots. Shockingly, after franchise quarterback Justin Herbert took historic damage behind a shaky offensive line, the Chargers were not as aggressive in free agency as was expected.

The biggest move for Los Angeles was snagging center Tyler Biadasz quickly when he hit the open market after the Washington Commanders surprisingly released him before the start of free agency. Biadasz will be tasked with anchoring the center of the offensive line and improving the communication that was sorely lacking in 2025. The Chargers lost left guard Zion Johnson in free agency to the Cleveland Browns and after a 2025 season of question marks, Los Angeles released right guard Mehki Becton.

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz brought back Trevor Penning to, in all likelihood, compete for one of the starting guard spots or, at the very least, be the sixth offensive lineman in jumbo packages. Los Angeles also brought in Cole Strange from Mike McDaniel's Dolphins offense to compete for one of the other guard spots. Strange has commonly been referred to as a right guard but he is versatile having played left guard his entire career up until last season with the Dolphins.

The Chargers appear to be prioritizing speed and athleticism at the guard positions. This partially explains the lack of activity on the free agent market given most of the available guards were seasoned veterans still capable of playing well but a bit slower as wear and tear has piled up.

The Draft

The Chargers will need to add at least one interior offensive lineman in the draft. The best-case scenario will be to find a guard to compete for one of the starting spots in training camp. The top guard in the draft is unquestionably Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane. However, he will likely be long gone by the time the Chargers are on the board at pick 22.

Oregon's Emmanuel Pregnon

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Height/weight/class: 6'4 314lbs, guard, senior

6'4 314lbs, guard, senior Awards: 2025 First-Team All-American, 2025 First-Team All-Big Ten, 2025 #1 PFF rated guard

Emmanuel Pregnon is the most well-rounded guard behind Penn State's Ioane. He is a very good run blocker with the size and strength to move stronger defensive tackles, paired with the size and quickness to handle twitchy defensive linemen. He is also a very good pass blocker and has not been credited with yielding a sack in the past three seasons between USC and Oregon. In 2025 Pro Football Focus credited Pregnon with only one quarterback hit and two hurries with only three total pressure across 382 pass blocking snaps.

Pregnon spent his final collegiate season anchoring Oregon's offensive line side-by-side with returning starting center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu. Pregnon, a two-time transfer, spent his previous two seasons at USC before transferring to Oregon. He started his career at Wyoming as a right guard before switching to left. He has maintained the versatility and proved it by switching to right guard after injuries for Oregon's game against Minnesota this past season.

The #Chargers will likely add to the IOL this upcoming draft.

I have found my favorite OG prospect so far. USC fans will remember Emmanuel Pregnon. He is now at Oregon and his game vs Penn State was awesome.

🎥

1) War against Zane Durant

2) Fast scoop block vs twitched up DT

3)… pic.twitter.com/KIIpRVCj3B — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) October 2, 2025

Pregnon does have some technique issues to clean up that he has largely been able to get away with with pure size, strength and athleticism. He took the best route to start his NFL career by doing his combine preparation with renowned offensive line trainer Duke Manyweather and OLine Masterminds in Frisco Texas.

The Chargers pick at 22 in the first round. Selecting Pregnon at 22 would be a bit early depending which other prospects are on the board, however he is currently projected to have a draft range between picks 25 and 40.

Emmanuel Pregnon is a day one starting caliber guard who has been training alongside Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater and new center Tyler Biadasz in Texas. He is well-rounded and more than capable of stepping into a wide zone offense should the Chargers call his name.