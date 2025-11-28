Chargers trade blamed for making Ravens much better before playoffs

The Los Angeles Chargers made a few moves ahead of the NFL trade deadline earlier in the month. One was a swap of defensive players and picks with the Baltimore Ravens. Here's a quick breakdown of that trade:

Chargers received: Edge rusher Odafe Oweh, 2027 seventh-round pick

Ravens received: Safety Alohi Gilman, 2026 fifth-round pick

After not recording a sack with the Ravens this season, Oweh exploded for four since joining the Bolts. It came at a time when Khalil Mack was injured and they needed more bodies in the edge room. Now with Mack healthy, the Chargers have Oweh, along with Tuli Tuipulotu to get after the pass rusher.

What about the other side of that trade? Gilman became expendable in the Chargers' secondary and joined a struggling Ravens unit. Since joining them, it looks like Gilman has made a huge impact for the Ravens.

Former Charger Alohi Gilman made Ravens secondary better

The Ravens lost to their division rival Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving night. Before the game, Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher called the acquisition of Gilman a 'turning point' for the Ravens defense.

"The Ravens have won five straight with a rampaging defense that since week eight has allowed an NFL-leading four touchdowns, 13.4 points per game, 26.6% of third downs and a 65.6 passer rating. Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher says the turning points have been health and the acquisition of safety Alohi Gilman in last month's trade swung with the Chargers the day after the Bengals picked up Joe Flacco from the Browns."

Since joining Baltimore, Gilman's recovered two fumbles, has three passes defended and 34 total tackles. Starting next to Kyle Hamilton also helps, as Gilman has now played with two of the game's best along with Derwin James.

The trade looks like a win for both sides.

