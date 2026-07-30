4 Bold Predictions for Chargers Training Camp

The Los Angeles Chargers approach training camp with a heightened sense of urgency after the start to the Jim Harbaugh era featured a few playoff disappointments.

It’s an urgency to the proceedings that has translated to the field already. Justin Herbert’s offense has a new coordinator with Mike McDaniel, while Khalil Mack’s defense underwent the same change with Chris O’Leary.

The biggest talking points right now center on surprise rookies in big spots, possible trade candidates and what could potentially be a big bit of contract extension drama.

Those points happen to highlight in bold predictions talk, too.

Chargers training camp bold predictions

Brenen Thompson steals a starting job

McDaniel made major additions at every single non-quarterback spot on the offense, even adding a fullback with Alec Ingold.

Drafting Brenen Thompson in the mid-rounds was his only big move at wideout.

That seemed to say McDaniel likes Quentin Johnston and even second-year players Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Ladd McConkey remains top dog.

But maybe not.

Astute fans have already noticed that the speedy Thompson has seen some work with Herbert in the base offense. It’s changing the conversation from maybe he sees some gadget plays to maybe he’s just a starter stealing snaps from others.

One would think that Thompson, 5’9” and 170 pounds, might not be an every-down player. But McDaniel might feel otherwise, so him stealing serious snaps from someone like Johnston isn’t out of the question.

Tuli Tuipulotu’s contract extension stumbles

Tuli Tuipulotu, still just 23 years old, figures to flirt with resetting the edge rusher market this summer with a contract extension.

After all, Tuipulotu had 8.5 sacks in 2024 and fully broke out last year with another 13 over just 16 games. He’s the foundational building block of the future, especially when Mack finally calls it a career.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

Tuipulotu showed up to training camp as a “hold-in” player who reported, sure, but didn’t take part in the on-field stuff.

Maybe that’s out of an abundance of precaution. We saw Rashawn Slater get hurt last year not long after signing his new deal. But the Chargers and Joe Hortiz are usually pretty neat about getting these obvious things done, so perhaps Tuipulotu sitting on the sideline so far is a sign that the two parties don’t totally agree on the numbers. And that could make it last a while.

Kimani Vidal hits the trade block

Kimani Vidal was a fun surprise for the Chargers last year when first-rounder Omarion Hampton got hurt.

But that doesn’t mean it translates to McDaniel’s system.

Hampton is the lead back. McDaniel went out of his way to add Keaton Mitchell in free agency. Names like Jaret Patterson and Amar Johnson might just provide more utility on special teams than Vidal. College free agent Gregory Desrosiers is right there, too.

Running backs don’t usually have big trade value. But if the Chargers need to keep the number of running backs on the final 53 trim, getting something back for a departure like Vidal via trade would make some sense.

Jake Slaughter struggles to win starting guard job

Kimani Vidal | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jake Slaughter was a pain point of a draft pick for Chargers fans.

After years and years of terribly handling the guard spots on the offensive line, the Chargers invested a second-round pick on Slaughter…a college center.

Chargers coaches have sounded plenty confident that Slaughter can make the transition to guard in the pros quickly. The idea is he’ll lock down a starter spot by Week 1.

And yet, to start training camp, Slaughter isn’t getting first-team reps. And he’s also getting work with backups as a center. To outsiders, at least, one would think Slaughter should be taking all of the reps at guard to help his big change. Using him at center is, in a word, iffy.

There’s a reality where Slaughter struggles and either Trevor Penning or Kayode Awosika takes the starting guard spot by Week 1, which isn’t exactly encouraging or a good use of draft assets.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter