Why Did Chargers Cut a Player Right as Training Camp Opened?

The Los Angeles Chargers surprised some onlookers as training camp started by letting go of a player.

Typically, as NFL teams report to training camp, minor roster moves include moving some players to injured lists and signing replacements as the grueling prep for the regular season begins in the heat.

The Chargers, though, announced that they released guard Ben Cleveland, opting to sign long snapper Peter Bowden.

A former undrafted free agent in 2024, the Chargers are Bowden’s third NFL stop after appearing in 39 games in college at Wisconsin. He gets a chance to take reps in camp and offer starter Josh Harris a break, if needed.

The Cleveland situation, though, is quite a bit more interesting.

Chargers cut Ben Cleveland to start training camp

Ben Cleveland | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Back in January, the Chargers signed Cleveland in what was generally viewed as a big win. Offensive line depth on the interior was a problem, to say the very least about the franchise over the last few years, and Cleveland was a former third-round pick with something to possibly offer.

Granted, Cleveland’s arrival came after Baltimore waived him in the aftermath of a three-game suspension by the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. But it was a low-risk signing that could have immensely improved depth at a problem area.

On July 16, though, Cleveland was arrested for speeding, according to police reports obtained by Jake Nisse of the New York Post. That, roughly one-and-a-half-years removed from being arrested for DUI.

As a result, the Chargers made an expected move despite some unexpected timing to outsiders. They will charge ahead with new starters at guard in rookie Jake Slaughter and free-agent signing Cole Strange. Granted, Slaughter needs to learn the guard spot in the pros after playing center in college, but the point stands.

Behind the starters, names like Trevor Penning and Logan Taylor will attempt to nail down those key depth spots. Kayode Awosika, another free-agent signing, has been in the mix for first-team reps at Slaughter’s supposed spot so far in minicamps.

Overall, the Chargers taking a chance on Cleveland was a shrewd move, but they had insulated themselves well in the depth department prior to the chance things didn't work out. Another signing or waiver claim could happen, but the depth chart looks solid even with the late subtraction.

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