This may be the final matchup between the Chargers and Travis Kelce

The Los Angeles Chargers have travelled to take on the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. This meeting will be the second and most likely final time the AFC West rivals face each other this season.

The Chargers have been competing against Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce since his second year in the NFL in 2014. To say that Kelce has been a thorn in the sides of the Chargers since his arrival would be an understatement. Kelce has played in 21 games against the Chargers and racked up 114 receptions and 1404 yards to go along with 10 touchdowns.

The Chargers will have the opportunity to sweep the Chiefs for the first time since 2013 on Sunday. It is also an opportunity to sweep the Chiefs for the first time since Kelce's rookie year, which he missed due to a knee injury. It was Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's first year with the franchise.





The Chiefs have an 18-3 record with Kelce on the field. Kelce's performance and results have spanned both eras of quarterbacks Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes with Andy Reid. Chargers fans have plenty of reason based solely on results to be less than fond of Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce's possible retirement

Travis Kelce openly contemplated retirement after last year's Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He ultimately decided to come back and not let that loss be the final game of his Hall of Fame-worthy career.

The Chiefs are now on the brink of missing the playoffs for the first time since Kelce's sophomore season in 2014. The loss to the Chargers to start the season was the launching point for Kansas City's rough opening stretch. Their most recent loss on Sunday Night Football had Kelce, along with many of his teammates, visibly downtrodden in the locker room after the game.

Kelce himself addressed the loss and the struggles on his podcast New Heights, which he shares with his brother, former Eagles center Jason Kelce. It's hard to imagine that Kelce will not at least consider retirement at the end of the 2025 season.

“You put in all this work to be there for your guys and I just wasn’t that”



Travis shared his candid thoughts after the Chiefs tough loss on Sunday Night



NEW EPISODE OUT NOW: https://t.co/Fw0SmJacRL pic.twitter.com/A17HRoyNRN — New Heights (@newheightshow) December 10, 2025

Travis Kelce and Chargers respect over the years

Travis Kelce's on-field antics and performance over the years have driven Chargers fans mad. As Kelce has transitioned to other interests off the field, he and his thoughts have become more public, specifically through his podcast.

Kelce, on various past episodes of his podcast, has heaped praise on the Chargers including Justin Herbert, Derwin James and Jim Harbaugh. These comments have greatly earned him respect from Chargers fans.

"You can't tell me that Justin Herbert isn't one of the best f***ing quarterbacks in the National Football League" - #Chiefs TE Travis Kelce



"With (Jim) Harbaugh getting there, it feels like some of that swagger is back with that team."- Jason Kelce#Boltup pic.twitter.com/z4KM1LOHWK — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) December 11, 2024

Derwin James Jr and Travis Kelce have competed against each other for years since James was drafted by the Chargers in the 2018 draft. The most memorable moment may have been when James stopped Kelce near the goal line on Thursday Night Football in 2022.

Kelce hilariously recapped the slam by James on his podcast the following day.

Never forget when Derwin James power bombed Travis Kelce!



Kelce describing it on his New Heights podcast and saying Derwin checked on him after makes it that much funnier. pic.twitter.com/IBLLZ8HEKd — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) December 13, 2025

Travis Kelce may decide to retire after this season. If Sunday's game is Kelce's final ride against the Chargers, Chargers fans can appreciate the respect he has shown and welcome in a new era of the Chargers and Chiefs rivalry.

