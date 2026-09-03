The Future is Here: Chargers Veteran Appears to Have Been Passed on the Depth Chart

The Los Angeles Chargers have spent the offseason rebuilding and restocking their offensive line. Following a disastrous 2025 campaign that saw the football injury grim reaper wreak havoc on the Chargers offensive line room, general manager Joe Hortiz and the Chargers front office appeared to address the issue with conviction coinciding with the arrival of new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and offensive line coach Butch Barry.

The 2026 Chargers are determined to not run out of bodies on the offensive line. The additions to the unit have shaken the depth chart and has set up a potential passing of the torch for certain positions.

One of the few linemen from the 2025 squad who returned to the fold this offseason was veteran Trey Pipkins. Pipkins, a former third-round selection in the 2019 draft, has spent his entire career in Los Angeles and is well-liked and respected within the organization.

Pipkins has been forced into starting duties throughout his career whether early in his development or even in 2025 when he was slated to be the team's swing tackle before an injury in training camp ended Rashawn Slater's season. Following Slater's injury, Pipkins reentered the starting lineup at right tackle with Joe Alt flipping to left. Pipkins has spent time at both left and right tackle and right guard in his career.

The 2026 Chargers feature the return of both tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater from season-ending injuries. Aside from the tackles and Pipkins, second-year player Branson Taylor and Trevor Penning were the only returning member of the 2025 offensive line room. Pipkins re-signed this offseason, again slated to be the team's swing tackle.

Los Angeles' front office completely restocked the offensive line room with only a handful of returning players from the 2025 squad. Free agents Tyler Biadasz, Cole Strange and Kayode Awosika were signed during free agency and five more additions were made via the 2026 draft and subsequent free agency.

One of the players taken in the draft was a promising, giant offensive tackle with a mean streak from Memphis. The Chargers selected Travis Burke with their second pick of the fourth round. Burke who is now the biggest offensive lineman on the Chargers roster, standing taller than even Joe Alt, was widely regarded as a raw but talented prospect who would need refinement and potentially a redshirt season to learn the NFL game.

Travis Burke put forth an incredible work ethic throughout the offseason and training camp to prepare for his rookie campaign. When the preseason hit, Burke started rag-dolling and stonewalling defenders and drew widespread praise. NFL analyst Brian Baldinger has followed Burke throughout the draft process and preseason and praised his development.

Burke's emergence and development has changed the complexion of the offensive line depth chart. Head coach Jim Harbaugh mentioned at a press conference recently that Burke's ascension has allowed Pipkins to compete for the starting left guard spot. Harbaugh is essentially stating that the team is comfortable with Burke as the swing tackle ahead of Pipkins.

Jim Harbaugh said the competition at left guard is still ongoing between Trey Pipkins and Kayode Awosika.



Harbaugh said Travis Burke’s emergence as a swing tackle has made it possible that the Chargers play both Penning and Awosika.



Harbaugh called it “platooning” guards and… pic.twitter.com/hNbue3toQW — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) August 31, 2026

Pipkins still has value for the Chargers, the emergence of a young player does not diminish that. Pipkins can play tackle and guard and provides important depth and experience to a unit that desperately needs both. The Chargers had seven different players take snaps at left tackle in 2025 and five at right tackle and Pipkins lead the tackles in total snap count.

If anything happens to either starting offensive tackle, it is likely Burke will be the next man up at this point in time. Having Pipkins available to play four different spots along the offensive line is something the team needs but in terms of the next tackle up, Pipkins has passed the torch to Burke.

Trey Pipkins deserves credit for developing into a solid NFL offensive lineman. He was a small-school prospect given unreasonable expectations from the previous front office. He spent his own time and money training with OLine Masterminds and trainer Duke Manyweather in Texas to improve his game. He has been willing to play wherever he is needed and accepts the roles available.

There are plenty of veteran offensive linemen who refuse to accept backup roles or position changes and simply wait for injuries to occur around the NFL to find a team. Pipkins' selflessness is likely what has endeared him to the coaching staff and his teammates. He has simply been around long enough for the Chargers to finally find a young player capable of passing him on the depth chart, but in all likelihood, the Chargers will need them both at some point this season.