Chargers waste no time with first coordinator interview after firing Greg Roman

The Los Angeles Chargers are moving fast in the wake of firing offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

Before Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manger Joe Hortiz met with the media for a season-ending press conference on Thursday, the team revealed the first interview for the coveted position.

There, the Chargers announced a completed interview with Marcus Brady.

Brady, 46, currently serves as the passing game coordinator for the Chargers and joined the staff in Los Angeles alongside Harbaugh in 2024.

Before that, Brady spent a few years as a consultant and assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles. And from 2018-2022, he worked as a positional coach and then offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts.

For those with far-reaching memories, Brady was the guy who replaced Nick Sirianni in that role, then joined him with the Eagles.

Long story short, Brady is more than qualified for the role and has some built-in familiarity with the Chargers already.

Case in point, teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers interviewed him a year ago for their own coordinator spots, threatening to poach him from Harbaugh's staff.

That said, Brady will likely be the first of at least a handful of different interviews for the vacant coordinator’s seat. For the first time at the NFL level, Harbaugh won’t have Roman in that role and he’s going to want to explore what’s out there.

More importantly, the Chargers clearly need to breathe some modern concepts into an offense that enjoys Justin Herbert as a top-10 passer.

There’s a big list of possible Chargers coordinators for them to consider. But whoever gets the job gets Herbert, first-round products like Omarion Hampton and Quentin Johnston, plus strong contributors like Ladd McConkey and Oronde Gadsden, never mind the NFL’s best offensive tackle duo, Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt.

