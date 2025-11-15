Surprising Chargers' offensive weapon predicted for big game vs. Jaguars
With injuries to their top two offensive tackles and best two running backs, for most of the season the Los Angeles Chargers have leaned heavily upon MVP-candidate quarterback Justin Herbert. Could that finally change Sunday in Jacksonville?
Though the Jaguars boast the NFL's No. 5-ranked rush defense - allowing only 91 yards per game and only six rushing touchdowns all season - the Fantasy Football experts at USA Today are convinced this is the week the Bolts' running game bails Herbert out for a change.
With Najee Harris out for the season and Omarion Hampton still a couple of weeks away from returning, that means a big week for Kimani Vidal. In the convincing win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Vidal turned 26 touches into 108 total yards and a touchdown.
In its weekly "Start 'Em Sit 'Em" feature, USA Today urges Fantasy Football owners to insert Vidal into their Week 11 lineups.
"He could have another strong day on the road against Jacksonville," USA Today writes. "The Houston Texans - with arguably the worst offensive line in the NFL - ran over the Jaguars in the fourth quarter to get a comeback win. Houston running backs averaged 5.79 yards per carry and 7.67 yards per reception against the Jaguars. We're confident the Chargers' staff can exploit the Jaguars' run defense in a similar way to Vidal's benefit."
