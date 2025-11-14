Chargers getting upset by Jaguars in Week 11 predicted by NFL analysts
By the time the Los Angeles Chargers finish their game Sunday at Jacksonville, they could be on the verge of taking over first place in the AFC West. That is, if they keep their focus on the Jaguars and don't get distracted by the late-afternoon showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos.
A Chargers victory coupled by a Chiefs' win in Denver would vault the Bolts into first place in the division after 11 weeks. It's uncomfortable and rare for Chargers fans to root for the Chiefs, but ...
Coming off last week's impressive victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 7-3 Chargers are slight road favorites over the 5-4 Jags. The prognosticators at USA Today aren't so sure, though, as four of their six-man panel is picking Jacksonville.
A look at the assorted opinions:
Jon Hoefling: Jacksonville Jaguars
The defense we saw from the Chargers last week was not indicative of their ability to cover.
Tyler Dragon: Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers had one of their best wins over the season in Week 10. Can Los Angeles carry that momentum into Week 11? A four-game winning streak entering a Week 12 bye would be huge for Jim Harbaugh's club.
Christopher Bumbaca: Jacksonville Jaguars
This will be the "make it make sense" game of the week. If the Jags can get back to forcing some turnovers they could even score the upset.
Lorenzo Reyes: Los Angeles Chargers
This is a solid matchup for the Chargers, who are taking on a Jags team that completely collapsed against the Davis Mills-led Texans. It is a long trip for the Chargers, but they have the better roster and the better coaching staff.
Jordan Mendoza: Jacksonville Jaguars
The choke job by Jacksonville couldn't have come at a worse time. However, it regroups and surprises Los Angeles.
Blake Schuster: Jacksonville Jaguars
I'm not sold on Jacksonville's chances outright after last week's collapse, but I do feel like they'll be focused enough at home to keep this within a field goal.
