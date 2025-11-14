Bold predictions for Chargers' upcoming crucial matchup: Newly acquired talent makes his debut
The Los Angeles Chargers current record of 7-3 is quite impressive, with victories coming over all three of their divisional rivals. However, even with seven wins so far this season, the Bolts' playoff chances currently sit at 81 percent.
This percentage can increase to 92 percent with a victory against their Week 11 matchup, the Jacksonville Jaguars. If they lose, this decreases to 64 percent. A possible 28 percent blow for this beat-up Chargers roster.
To get this crucial victory, a few unexpected standouts need to occur, thus leading to bold predictions for the Chargers Week 11 game.
Trevor Penning debuts as the starter at Left Tackle
The Chargers traded for the Saints' former first-round offensive lineman, Trevor Penning, right as the trade deadline ended. A trade that gave Chargers fans hope that a former first-round talent can turn his underwhelming career around.
Penning is a menacing run blocker with much to be desired in the pass game. A good start in comparison to their current left tackle option, Austin Deculus. With an overall PFF grade of 34.9, Deculus is a must-bench going into a game that has both Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen coming off the EDGE.
Insert their newest addition, Penning, at left tackle and hope that Herbert gets even just a quarter second more off his blind side.
Defense gets revenge...from rookie defensive backs
The Chargers defense last faced Liam Coen this past season when he was the offensive coordinator of the Buccaneers. A game that quickly got out of hand for the Bolts, with their defense allowing 506 yards.
Over the last three games, the Chargers defense has given up 13.3 points per game (this includes special teams points), a positive sign that they are ready to face the coach who exploited them mightily last year. Jesse Minter mentioned he is excited for a rematch, allowing for his 2025 defense to continue its current hot streak.
During this defensive hot streak, the Chargers have really leaned into their young, rookie defensive backs. Sixth-round pick RJ Mickens has caught two interceptions and has really shown his ability at all levels of the defense. Undrafted rookie Nikko Reed has been exceptional in his limited time filling in for Tarheeb Still, having an incredible pass breakup as his main highlight.
With these two rookies playing well and Minter ready for revenge, expecting these two rookies to lead this defense to a dominant performance over the Jaguars is a bold yet reasonable prediction.
Quentin Johnston goes nuclear
If you have Quentin Johnston in a fantasy league, this very well could be the week to get him off the bench and put him as your FLEX option.
Johnston may have been limited to underneath receptions last week against the Steelers (with good production in this role); however, Jacksonville has a perfect secondary for Johnston to use his speed against. With a safety duo of Andrew Wingard and Antonio Johnson, who both have mid-high 4.5 40-yard dash times, Johnston's deep speed could really be highlighted in Week 11.
Beyond the lack of speed in the back end, the Jaguars have given up the most explosive plays across the league, with eight. Johnston leads the Chargers with six deep receptions (according to FTNfantasy), with two going for touchdowns.
A bold prediction of the Chargers controversial receiver going for six catches, 161 yards and a touchdown has data to show that this could be a very real possibility.
Note: Playoff percentages are from PFF.
