Despite winning streak, NFL experts don't believe in Chargers in wild Super Bowl odds
Despite a three-game winning streak, 7-3 overall record and an undefeated record against their division, it's clear the Los Angeles Chargers are not being taken seriously. To win Super Bowl LX or even, for that matter, to win the AFC West.
The Kansas City Chiefs have won the West nine consecutive years and they still have Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid. We get it. But the Chargers beat them convincingly in Week 1 and the Chiefs are only 5-4. The last time we saw them on the field they were handled by a Buffalo Bills team that promptly went out and lost by 17 points to the lowly Miami Dolphins.
MORE: ESPN makes buzzworthy prediction about Chargers' defensive coordinator Jesse Minter
But old habits die hard, therefore the Chiefs - despite only the 16th-best record in the NFL - still have the best odds to win Super Bowl LX. They currently sit at +600, ahead of NFC teams the Rams, Eagles and Lions. The next-closest AFC team is another team seemingly in decline: the Bills at +950.
Hold on to your hats, Bolts fans. It gets more disrespectful. The AFC team with the next-best odds are the Ravens (+1500), meaning the conference's three "favorites" to get to Levi's Stadium in February all have a worse record than Jim Harbaugh's team.
The Broncos - who host the Chiefs Sunday afternoon - have the 10th-best odds at +1900, followed by the New England Patriots at +2000 and ... way down at No. 12 ... the Chargers at +2500.
MORE: Chargers' patchwork OL - without trade acquisition Trevor Penning - dominates Steelers
NFL experts obviously don't believe in the upstart and division-leading Broncos or Patriots, either. But it's wild that only three teams have more wins than the Chargers but 11 have better Super Bowl odds.
And to think: the Chargers have only the third-best odds in their own division. Harbaugh definitely has bulletin-board motivational material.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers hit the 'could be dangerous' Week 11 power rankings spot despite latest win
Chargers still disrespected in NFL power rankings despite Steelers blowout and 7-3 record