Justin Herbert takes hit for soft schedule, turnover woes in MVP conversation
The NFL MVP race is heating up, as a few quarterbacks have earned the right to be in such conversations. The Los Angeles Chargers are fortunate to have a name in consideration for the award, as Justin Herbert's been on fire in 2025.
Coming off of a disappointing playoff loss last season, Herbert and the Chargers had something to prove coming into 2025. In the second year of the Jim Harbaugh era, along with Greg Roman's offense, the playbook has opened even more for Herbert. The plethora of offensive additions have helped as well, as Herbert has a solid trio of Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston to target, along with rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden II coming along nicely.
As the MVP race continues, Herbert is still being disrespected in the media. Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report made the case for and against the top MVP candidates, citing the Chargers' soft schedule and Herbert's turnovers as reasons why he shouldn't win.
Herbert slammed for Chargers schedule and turnovers in MVP conversation
Herbert's odds to win MVP are currently at +2500, so he's not exactly the favorite currently. When citing reasons for Herbert's case, Gagnon said, "despite being consistently bruised and battered behind a hampered offensive line, the 27-year-old has helped the Chargers to a 7-3 start with some huge performances. He also leads all quarterbacks with 324 rushing yards."
Gagnon went on to say that due to the Chargers having the fifth-easiest schedule in the league, Herbert shouldn't win MVP due to that. "They have the Eagles, Chiefs, Cowboys and Broncos in the last month of the season, which will be hard to survive in their state," Gagnon said. "What's more, only two quarterbacks have thrown more interceptions than Herbert (eight), and his 96.7 passer rating ranks 16th among qualifiers."
Herbert currently has thrown for 2,610 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions while also getting it done on the ground as previously mentioned. With seven games left in the regular season, he still has a chance to prove the doubters wrong.
