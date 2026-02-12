Chargers News Highlights Feature David Njoku, Cut Candidates, Trade Speculation, More
The Los Angeles Chargers have hit a bit of a lull in the new cycle right now.
Nationally, anyway. Jim Harbaugh firing Greg Roman was a big deal. The Chargers turning around and bringing aboard offensive savant Mike McDaniel as Justin Herbert’s next offensive coordinator was even bigger.
Since, the Chargers have lost coaches to Jesse Minter’s Baltimore Ravens and otherwise rounded out their coaching staff. But overall, things seem quiet.
Unless, of course, one loops in all of the trade rumors sweeping the NFL right now and closely looks at things like cut candidates. Here’s a brief Chargers new roundup of the must-know items.
Analyzing Every Potential Los Angeles Chargers Cap Casualty
The Chargers have some big-name cut candidates this offseason capable of boosting their staggering cap space number even more. Bradley Bozeman is the extremely obvious one. The rest…not so much.
Post-Super Bowl Chargers 3-Round Mock Draft
A quick rundown of what the Chargers can do over the early rounds of the 2026 NFL draft to put them in the best possible spot to contend. It starts at pick No. 22 overall in the first round.
Former Chargers Draft Pick Ends Retirement, Attempts Comeback
A former Chargers draft pick who shocked with an early retirement has decided to come back to the NFL. Now, the question is whether the Chargers retain his contractual rights…and if they’d have interest in a reunion.
Chargers Offseason Schedule: Key Dates for Combine, Draft and More
Don’t blink: The Chargers have a key deadline on the NFL schedule in just a handful of days on February 17.
David Njoku to Chargers a Possibility After Surprise Announcement
Dreaming or realistic? A massive name has announced he’s going to free agency. The Chargers have a breakout with Oronde Gadsden, but would they take a look anyway?
NFL Trade Speculation Could Be Good News For Chargers
Arguably the biggest piece of buzz from an NFL insider all week might just pertain to the Chargers more than any other team. Joe Hortiz and the front office could be at the forefront of making splash moves this offseason.
Justin Herbert MVP Vote Discussion Continues
More back-and-forth after Herbert received the one rouge MVP vote:
Justin Herbert…Elite Trash Talker?
Remember how mad Herbert made Maxx Crosby last season? Maybe there’s something to that:
