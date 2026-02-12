Charger Report

Chargers News Highlights Feature David Njoku, Cut Candidates, Trade Speculation, More

The latest round of Chargers news and buzz to know.
Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers have hit a bit of a lull in the new cycle right now. 

Nationally, anyway. Jim Harbaugh firing Greg Roman was a big deal. The Chargers turning around and bringing aboard offensive savant Mike McDaniel as Justin Herbert’s next offensive coordinator was even bigger. 

Since, the Chargers have lost coaches to Jesse Minter’s Baltimore Ravens and otherwise rounded out their coaching staff. But overall, things seem quiet. 

Unless, of course, one loops in all of the trade rumors sweeping the NFL right now and closely looks at things like cut candidates. Here’s a brief Chargers new roundup of the must-know items. 

Analyzing Every Potential Los Angeles Chargers Cap Casualty

The Chargers have some big-name cut candidates this offseason capable of boosting their staggering cap space number even more. Bradley Bozeman is the extremely obvious one. The rest…not so much. 

Post-Super Bowl Chargers 3-Round Mock Draft

A quick rundown of what the Chargers can do over the early rounds of the 2026 NFL draft to put them in the best possible spot to contend. It starts at pick No. 22 overall in the first round. 

Former Chargers Draft Pick Ends Retirement, Attempts Comeback

A former Chargers draft pick who shocked with an early retirement has decided to come back to the NFL. Now, the question is whether the Chargers retain his contractual rights…and if they’d have interest in a reunion. 

Chargers Offseason Schedule: Key Dates for Combine, Draft and More

Don’t blink: The Chargers have a key deadline on the NFL schedule in just a handful of days on February 17. 

David Njoku to Chargers a Possibility After Surprise Announcement

Dreaming or realistic? A massive name has announced he’s going to free agency. The Chargers have a breakout with Oronde Gadsden, but would they take a look anyway?

NFL Trade Speculation Could Be Good News For Chargers

Arguably the biggest piece of buzz from an NFL insider all week might just pertain to the Chargers more than any other team. Joe Hortiz and the front office could be at the forefront of making splash moves this offseason. 

Justin Herbert MVP Vote Discussion Continues

More back-and-forth after Herbert received the one rouge MVP vote

Justin Herbert…Elite Trash Talker?

Remember how mad Herbert made Maxx Crosby last season? Maybe there’s something to that:

