Oronde Gadsden, Cameron Dicker highlight winners and losers for Chargers in Week 17

The Los Angeles Chargers received a gut punch, as they couldn't get it done against the Houston Texans on Saturday evening. The same Texans team that bounced them from the playoffs back in January, the Chargers found themselves in a 14-0 hole early due to two huge passing plays from CJ Stroud.

From there, the Chargers just didn't look like themselves at all while playing catch up. Cameron Dicker even missed a field goal, which should've spelled out how the game was going to go from that point. Ladd McConkey didn't even record a target until late into the fourth quarter.

The Chargers already punched their ticket to the playoffs heading into this game, but squandered their chance to take the AFC West crown with this loss. Here's a look at the winners and losers from Saturday's matchup.

Loser: Oronde Gadsden

Oronde Gadsden II with a brutal drop...



Leads to a Herbert INT



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/QCF4XPK6lH — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 27, 2025

Gadsden came up with a big play in the fourth quarter while the Chargers were driving. He even caught a touchdown on the day. However, it'll all be overshadowed by his costly mistake following a 60-yard catch from Quentin Johnston.

Johnston got the Chargers into the redzone. Justin Herbert found Gadsden streaking open, but alas the rookie tipped the ball into the hands of Texans defender Azeez Al-Shaair. It directly caused the Chargers points and took away all the momentum they built up.

Winner: Quentin Johnston

Speaking of Johnston, the third-year wideout had a great day. He was the Bolts' leading receiver, hauling in five catches for 98 yards and a touchdown. His biggest play mentioned above was a 60 yard bomb from Herbert in the first half. A solid showing for the former first rounder.

Loser: Cameron Dicker

This might have been the most surprising missed field goal of the season.



Cameron Dicker, who is the most accurate kicker in NFL history, had NEVER missed a field goal in his career from inside 35 yards (52 of 52) before this. #Texans #Chargers pic.twitter.com/jTffc2FK0E — John Breech (@johnbreech) December 27, 2025

Very strange to see Dicker's name on here, as he was named to the Pro Bowl earlier in the week and has been as reliable as ever. Dicker missed a field goal just before halftime, his first miss from under 40 yards. He'd then miss an extra point late in the fourth quarter. An unusual display from Dicker.

Winner: Secondary

It didn't look good early, as Stroud ripped off two long touchdown passes in the first quarter. Jesse Minter's defense didn't give up, as Derwin James and Elijah Molden would each grab an interception off of Stroud.

