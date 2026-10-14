Eyes to the Future: It's Time For These Young Chargers to Get More Snaps

The Los Angeles Chargers are 0-5 and their season is shifting to a salvage operation. The Chargers entered week five with over a third of their active roster already on the injury report on top of several starters being sent to injured reserve.

The Chargers will travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in week six. Arrowhead is one of the toughest environments to play in and the Chargers should look to take advantage of the matchup to start giving more opportunities to younger players. They should do this in particular at Arrowhead but also going forward the rest of the season.

Los Angeles has to operate with eyes to the future and determining which players are quality depth options or even potential starters going forward should be a main priority. Let's dive in to which players and position groups should get opportunities for snaps and roles.

Offense

The Chargers wide receiver room has been decimated by injuries this year. Keandre Lambert-Smith has missed weeks two through five on injured reserve and had his practice window opened to start week six. Head coach Jim Harbaugh already announced that Tre' Harris will be week to week with a hamstring injury, Quintin Johnston will be limited at practice this week on top of Ladd McConkey and Brenen Thompson trying to work back into practice.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Theo Wease Jr.

If Lambert-Smith is able to be practice and go full speed, he should instantly slide into the top receiver role. The Chargers should make sure to utilize he and Theo Wease Jr., who was just signed to the active roster from the practice squad, in the game plan.

Wease put forth a surprising performance in his first action with the Chargers, he played hard in week five despite not having many practice reps. Both Lambert-Smith and Wease should get opportunities to prove their value as depth pieces for the rest of this season and going forward.

Oronde Gadsden II

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden II (86) makes a catch against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (36) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ornde Gadsden may be a receiving tight end but the Chargers are lacking options. With Charlie Kolar and Scott Matlock returning to the lineup, Gadsden should get an extended look in the slot.

Defense

Trade rumors continue to circulate with the Chargers potentially eyeing 0-6. The most common name being floated as soon to be moved is veteran Khalil Mack, and frankly he deserves it. Mack trusted the Chargers and came back for another year, he deserves to play for a contender of his choosing. If Mack is moved, the Chargers only have Bud Dupree behind Tuli Tuipulotu and Akheem Mesidor on the active roster.

Andre Carter II and Caleb Murphy

Aug 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Adrian Martinez (4) runs away from Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Andre Carter II (51) during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dupree is nursing a neck injury and Los Angeles has Andre Carter II and Caleb Murphy on the practice squad. They will need depth going forward and into the future. Carter and Murphy should get an extended look to see if they can factor into the defense and special teams for the remainder of the 2026 season and audtion for next year,

Marlowe Wax

Second year lineback Marlowe Wax did get additional packages on defense against the Broncos and that should continue. With most of the linebacker room not signed beyond this season, the Chargers need a better understanding of who will have roles beyond this season.