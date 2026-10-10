NFL Trade Rumors Paint a Khalil Mack Bears Trade at Good Price for Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers sit 0-4 with an injury disaster on their hands ahead of what could be an 0-6 mark by the bye week.

Understandably, it’s time to talk about doing right by Khalil Mack and trading him.

Not a fun topic for Chargers fans. But given the state of things and the fact Mack might be on his final season in the NFL, most probably accept it by now.

Naturally, of the likely Mack trade landing spots, the Chicago Bears are by far the most sensible.

And if a rumor that suggests the asking price on a Mack trade is true, the Chargers might as well go ahead and do it.

Chargers, Bears Khalil Mack Trade Speculation Escalates

Khalil Mack | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers don’t have much leverage in a Mack trade. They’re bad and he’s older, so even desperate teams won’t cough up too much.

That tracks with new buzz from The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones, who spoke with a general manager and one assistant general manager in the NFL who pinned Mack’s trade value at about roughly a fifth-round pick.

Jones added this: “But Khalil Mack to Chicago is something multiple league sources told me makes the most sense if both teams continue on their respective trajectories.”

For the Chargers…might as well. They’re asking a team to take on about $5 million in remaining contract with Mack if he gets moved this week or next, too.

The Chargers probably aren’t going to find a sell-high moment better than this with Mack. He’s playing really good ball right now amid the chaos. And to their credit, the Chargers front office is pretty good at finding hits in the fifth round like Oronde Gadsden, Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart in recent years.

If the Chargers keep losing, the focus needs to shift to the future, anyway. Tuli Tuipulotu is the new heart of the pass-rush for the long-term and needs a new contract, while Akheem Mesidor is a first-round rookie who could use all the developmental snaps.

Again, not a super-fun topic for Chargers fans. But gently blowing up the roster (before potentially the coaching staff too) means selling off what they can and investing heavily in things beyond this season.

That includes Mack, who deserves a chance to go compete for a Super Bowl somewhere.

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