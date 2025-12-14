Chargers vs. Chiefs playoff-implicating matchup quick analysis, takeaways

In a game filled with playoff implications, the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs faced off in a cold-weather matchup. The Bolts were able to edge their way out over the reigning division winner, essentially ending the Chiefs' season.

With that, what did it take to get this major victory?

Quick Takeaways

Young playmakers making plays: The Los Angeles Chargers have done plenty in the last draft cycle to bolster the weapons around Justin Herbert. While this has been up and down, this week, they came to play, with injuries piling up. Fifth-round rookie Tight End Oronde Gadsden led the team in receiving with 61 yards; second-round rookie receiver, Tre Harris, came in second. Couple this with 16 yards and a touchdown by fifth-round rookie KeAndre Lambert-Smith and a 4.1 yards per carry game for first-round rookie Omarion Hampton, this young core was clicking.

Intent to run the ball: The Bolts immediately came into the game with full intention to play "bully ball" against this weakened Chiefs team. They brought a sixth OL and pounded the rock all throughout the game. They had a total of 29 attempts from their top running backs, yielding 102 yards and a 34:42 (58%) time of possession.

Jesse Minter's defense strikes again: The Chargers defensive coordinator is a hot name for a potential head coaching job this coming off-season. He proved his candidacy once more, holding the Chiefs to 239 yards. His defense also collected five sacks and two interceptions.

Top Stat

The Chargers offensive line has been brutal all season long, with plenty of different of combinations all yielding disappointing results. This week, against a solid pass rush, the Chargers OL only allowed 7 pressures (according to PFF's initial charting).

Mekhi Becton, on 26 snaps gave up two pressures; Bobby Hart had two as well. Kimani Vidal, Zion Johnson and Jamaree Salyer all had one, doing a great job to keep their banged-up QB upright, allowing this offense to do just enough to get a massive victory.

Player of the Game

In a game that limited big plays, finding a true standout is difficult. Football is a team sport after all. That said, Tuli Tuipolotu's impact was felt from beginning to end.

Tuipolotu has four stops, two sacks, nine pressures and a 90.0 PFF defensive grade. The Chargers needed to take advantage of the weak Chiefs OL, and their star EDGE rusher did just that, having now 12 sacks on the season.

What's Next

The Chargers once again have a 10 A.M. matchup next week, this time against America's team, the Dallas Cowboys. The (at the time of writing) 6-6-1 Cowboys have been playing electric offensive football, giving an interesting matchup for the Bolts and their great defense.

If the Chargers can get another victory, garnering a three game win streak, their chances at making the playoffs and creating a scary matchup for higher seeds become more and more likely.

