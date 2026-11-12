Denver Pulls Plug on Daiyan Henley Trade, Chargers Face a Massive Fallout

The Los Angeles Chargers created plenty of frustration across the NFL with their approach to trade deadline despite carrying an 0-8 record. In the end, the team has been playing awful football and did not get offers worthwhile to move on from their veteran players, but they did make one trade in the final hours.

Just hours before the deadline it was announced that the Chargers and rival Denver Broncos had agreed to a trade for starting linebacker Daiyan Henley. Henley a former third-round pick of the Chargers out of the 2023 draft has been an emotional leader and backbone of the Chargers defense but unfortunately has seen inconsistencies in his play. Following a breakout in 2024, Henley had to survive a storm of challenges both physically and mentally in 2025 and it unfortunately created significant challenges for his performance.

The defense has been the lone relative bright spot for the Chargers this season and Henley has had some displays of elite skill. However, some of the inconsistencies have continued into 2026. Henley was one of the few trade assets the Chargers had that could net relatively significant draft capital. Unlike teams such as the Indianapolis Colts, the Chargers were not loaded with players such as Quenton Nelson or Jonathan Taylor

The trade compensation for Henley did feature a slight in division tax with a 2028 fifth-round pick added on to the 2027 fourth-round selection. However, the basis of the deal was similar in compensation to the trade that sent linebacker Ernest Jones IV from the Tennessee Titans to the Seattle Seahawks.

Denver calls off the trade

All of the compensation and discussion over the trade deadline is not all for naught. The Denver Broncos pulled the plug on the trade, presumably for a failed physical, and Henley will now remain with the Chargers for the duration of the 2026 season. If Henley did fail the physical, it will be on the transaction wire on Thursday unless it is publicly acknowledged beforehand.

Now what do the Chargers do?

The Chargers may have an awkward reunion on their hands. Daiyan Henley is beloved by his teammates and already safety Tony Jefferson is joking and celebrating the news on social media. Henley just went through a whirlwind and now is apparently injured and heading back to Los Angeles to rejoin an 0-8 team.

The defense is already struggling to stay motivated and are side-eyeing the offense who continue to struggle to score points. How will this botched trade affect the group will be very interesting to monitor.

The downstream fallout

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh leaves the field after their game against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers will now lose the additional draft capital as they try to rebuild and regroup in 2027. Henley, based on the trade, is likely not in the Chargers long term plans and will likely walk in free agency in the offseason. If he signs a strong enough contract, he can factor into the compensatory pick formula for 2028.

The Chargers will also now have to decide how to handle the roster with Denzel Perryman's practice window opened and no open roster spot with Henley's return. Defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary, as a first-year play caller, is faced with a tough task in managing the in-house ramifications of this trade falling through.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh is in a spot he has never been in before. The team is 0-8 and is seemingly unable to find any answers to their current struggles. Now a botched trade of a homegrown locker room favorite, to a division rival, has a fallen through and looms over the entire team. How does the team respond?

Can Harbaugh keep the train on the tracks with a nationally televised game against a wounded Baltimore Ravens team? Monday night suddenly has become a massive test for this regime and organization.