NFL Trade Deadline Rumors Heating Up: Chargers Collapse Creates Firestorm of Demand

The Los Angeles Chargers are now staring down the barrel of a lost season and now face the tough decision of what to do with their tradeable assets. The Chargers were hoping to emerge from their week seven bye with reinforcements, improvements and solutions for their struggling offense. Unfortunately, their week eight loss and offensive showing against the Rams showed that the offense, along with quarterback Justin Herbert are simply still broken.

The Chargers bewildered the rest of the NFL by attempting to hold off on trading any of their potential trade assets heading into their week seven bye despite already being 0-6. Now, after dropping to 0-7 and showing minimal signs of life, the trade deadline looms even larger as calls for a sell off grow louder.

The Chargers have several players on the roster who are on the table to be potentially traded. As the deadline looms and the NFL schedule continues, injuries mount around the league and demand for current Chargers may increase. Let's dive into the Chargers who could be targets around the NFL.

Khalil Mack, edge rusher

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers edge rushr Khalil Mack (52) is introduced prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers veteran edge rusher Khalil Mack has been and continues to be the most common name floated as a trade target. The Chicago Bears are the destination that has always made sense for Mack but their blockbuster trade for Jeffery Simmons complicates their available draft capital.

The Chargers appear finally ready to consider moving Mack based on his dwindling snap counts against the Rams. The future Hall of Fame edge rusher has earned the right to play for a contender in what could be his final season if not one of his final seasons. The Chargers front office should partner with him to find the ideal landing spot. Their unwillingness to discuss trade options may have narrowed the potential trade partners for Mack but he should find a new home soon.

Keaton Mitchell, running back

Oct 11, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell (34) breaks away from Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers 2026 offense has not been successful and one of the key offseason additions, running back Keaton Mitchell, has not found success but neither has the Chargers rushing attack. Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal have led the snap counts for the rushing attack for the third week in a row.

As running backs go down around the NFL, teams in search of a change of pace back could find value in bringing in Mitchell. Mitchell's contract also jumps in value in 2027 but his contract does have an out this offseason and based on 2026, the Chargers would be unlikely to give Mitchell a $3 million raise.

Daiyan Henley, linebacker

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) in the second half at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers have depth in the linebacker room and any one of their linebackers on expiring deals could be on the move. If the Chargers do not see Los Angeles native Daiyan Henley in their future plans, they could explore moving on from him. Attrition at the linebacker position is a regular occurrence in a NFL season and multiple linebackers have been injured across the NFL.

The Detroit Lions just saw their star linebacker Jack Campbell experience a terrifying injury in week eight. The Lions may need a starting-level rental and Henley could be a good fit in Detroit,

Dalvin Tomlinson, defensive lineman

Defensive line is one of the key positions for contenders heading into the back half of the season for a playoff push. Dalvin Tomlinson came to the Chargers to fill a veteran role and has lived up to the billing. Tomlinson could fill a similar role for a contender as injuries mount around the NFL.

The Jacksonville Jaguars appear to heading for a playoff push and just suffered a devastating loss along their defensive line when DaVon Hamilton suffered a season-ending knee injury in week eight. The Jaguars were already rumored to be looking into adding defensive line depth before the injury, now it is all but certain.

Donte Jackson, cornerback

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) returns an interception against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers have very thin depth in the cornerback room but they have been getting surprise performances from their youngest players. Week eight was somewhat of a coming out party for second year player Isas Waxter, who was just signed to the active roster from the practice squad and he played well against the Rams.

Los Angeles has also added depth to the practice squad with former first round pick Kair Elam and on Monday following week eight, signed former Titans starter Jayln Armour-Davis to the practice squad. It is unclear if and when Jackson will be healthy but he is a capable veteran zone cover corner who could play reliable snaps for a contender in need down the stretch of the season. The Lions are also in need of defensive back help and could make sense for Jackson.



