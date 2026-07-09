NFL Predictions Are Flat Out Disrespectful to Jim Harbaugh and the LA Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have made the playoffs two years in a row under Jim Harbaugh and have recorded double-digit wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2006-2007. Los Angeles waits to return to the practice field later this month for training camp with sky-high expectations to continue this upward trend.

The Chargers have suffered tough losses in the playoffs in back to back years and look to change the narrative in 2026. Facing the 12th toughest schedule heading into the 2026 season makes their path and climb up the AFC mountain much more difficult.

Experts and analysts have a wide range of prediction opinions on the Chargers win total for 2026. I even gave the Chargers a 12-5 record in a way too early look at their schedule and matchups.

The NFL released a preview and prediction for the Chargers and the experts at the conclusion gave several head-scratching predictions.

The NFL preview and prediction for the Chargers acknowledges the Chargers tough schedule + a subtle nod to Justin Herbert and Madison Beer.

But the expert predictions at the end are flat out disrespectful👀

Full show link ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/goypPshhI6 — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) July 8, 2026

The NFL preview and prediction goes over all of the offseason moves the Chargers have made and the expectations of the roster in the 2026 season. At the conclusion of the preview, NFL writers, analysts and experts gave their final predictions with respected analyst Lance Zierlein gave the Chargers the best prediction with an 11-6 record. Writer Brooke Cersosimo and analyst Bucky Brooks both are predicting the Chargers will finish with a paltry 7-10 record.

Anything can happen in the NFL but a 7-10 record prediction is rather eye-popping. The Chargers may have a tougher schedule but Justin Herbert nearly willed the team to 11 wins in 2025 with horrific injuries occurring along the offensive line and to the running back room. Assuming the injury grim reaper does not return in 2026, Herbert, a revamped offensive line and the massive addition of Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator makes a 10-loss season hard to fathom.

One of the most overlooked aspects of the Chargers 2025 performance is that they swept the AFC West when playing their starters. Los Angeles was 5-0 against the AFC West entering week 18 when they sat starters and fielded a team with as many backups as possible against the Denver Broncos.

If the Chargers' revamped offense and focus on yards after the catch in the passing game makes life easier for Herbert and creates a more efficient and explosive offense, it is hard to imagine the Chargers taking that significant of step backward, even with a tougher schedule.