Chargers Targeting Free Agent Tyreek Hill Could Make Sense After NFL Execs Poll

The Los Angeles Chargers never made a blockbuster move at wide receiver for Justin Herbert this offseason.

There was no big trade for George Pickens. No way to acquire a big name like DK Metcalf. Not even a first-round wideout just one year removed from mildly surprising by taking a first-round running back.

It’s at least a little surprising. Sure, there’s the historically conservative nature of the Chargers’ front office to consider. That of general manager Joe Hortiz, too.

But the Chargers had just brought on Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator. For someone as old-school as Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, that was an all-in move. It wasn’t unreasonable to think one of the NFL’s foremost offensive minds wouldn’t want a new wideout for his offense.

As it turns out, one of those possible blockbuster (lite, really) moves is still available:

Tyreek Hill.

Should Chargers sign free agent Tyreek Hill?

Tyreek Hill | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s easy to scoff at the idea of the Chargers signing Hill. There’s a stigma around him for plenty of reasons, including the fact he’s 32 years old and coming back from a serious injury. Were he fully healthy, he wouldn’t be in free agency right now.

But it’s important to remember that outside perceptions don’t necessarily reflect how the NFL feels about Hill.

Case in point, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler just released his annual wide receiver rankings that take into account the opinions of NFL executives, coaches and others. On that list, Hill still gets an “honorable mention” tag.

That puts Hill roughly in the top 15 wide receivers in the mind of the NFL.

An NFL evaluator told Fowler the following about Hill: "His speed has held up incredibly well. He's still a force when healthy. It's just tough with the [knee] injury and he's older (32) now.”

It’s hard to turn the nose up at the Chargers adding a top-15 wide receiver. If Hill’s speed isn’t ruined by the injuries, he’d pretty clearly be effective in a McDaniel offense while moving around formations with the likes of Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Tre Harris, plus breakout tight end Oronde Gadsden.

Most likely, the Chargers just keep rocking with what they have. McDaniel got to draft Brenen Thompson, too. But the longer Hill sits out there, provided he’s healthy, the harder it gets to ignore the Chargers taking a small bargain deal and risk for some immense upside, given how the NFL still feels about Hill.

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