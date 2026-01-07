Dolphins threatening to swipe key piece of Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers before playoffs

This one wasn’t hard to see coming for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers are playoff-bound, but the eliminated teams have already started sniffing around his staff and the overarching organization in Los Angeles as they kick off their own offseasons.

The first name up is an obvious one, too: Chad Alexander, assistant general manager to Joe Hortiz, one of the architects behind a “rebuild” that has produced consecutive playoff appearances (and perhaps more soon) already.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Miami Dolphins are the first team to request an interview with Alexander, this one for the role of general manager in Miami.

This probably won’t be the only interview for Alexander, who came over with Hortiz from the Baltimore Ravens and kept building upon an impressive resume that was the bedrock of annual contention for the Ravens.

Alexander got looks last year during the hiring cycle, most notably getting serious interest from the Las Vegas Raiders elsewhere in the AFC West.

Chargers’ Chad Alexander and…John Harbaugh

Here’s a fun wrinkle to consider for Alexander: John Harbaugh.

Yes, the Dolphins are an appealing spot to land. Mike McDaniel is on his way back for a fifth season it seems and will get a chance to move on from the mid-busting Tua Tagovailoa.

But the Ravens just fired John Harbaugh, which means it’s very easy to draw a line that connects him to Alexander, just like Daniel Jeremiah did:

Chargers Asst GM Chad Alexander has worked with John & Jim Harbaugh. It would be very tempting to pair Chad/John up to run an organization. Proof of concept already in place. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 6, 2026

The Chargers aren’t going to lose Hortiz, so the next obvious thing is Alexander. It would be very, very easy to see Alexander joining the other Harbaugh brother in a spot with a head coaching vacancy like the Atlanta Falcons, and especially the New York Giants.

Either way, Hortiz and the Chargers will be just fine. He’s had last word and overarching control of the build crafting around the Chargers over the last two years. Frugal cap management and an obviously very strong connection between his department and the needs of the coaching staff won’t go away with Alexander's departure.

In fact, the Chargers have been essentially bracing for Alexander’s departure since the moment he arrived. He’s that good and fast-rising. Hortiz has had contingencies in place for this very moment.

Similarly, this is very small on a “distraction” scale during the playoffs.

The same can’t be said, though, when defensive coordinator Jesse Minter’s phone starts ringing for head-coaching interviews.

