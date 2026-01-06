Chargers accused of being NFL playoff 'fool's gold' by NFL execs

In some circles, the Los Angeles Chargers feel like a savvy underdog pick going into the NFL playoffs and their Round 1 showdown with the New England Patriots.

But that’s not an overwhelming vibe around the Chargers.

In fact, one of the most prominent voices on the national side right now completely dislikes the Chargers as they limp into the postseason.

The Athletic's Mike Sando chatted with NFL executives about the playoffs and captured this snapshot of a vibe around the Chargers:

“It's tough to envision this Chargers team, with its patched-together offensive line, making a deep run. One exec called them "fool's gold," even though the Chargers won seven of eight from late October to Christmas.”

Some of the outlook was more specific to the wild-card round and more about praise for the Patriots, who have slightly managed to fly under the radar.

"New England has been doing it all year," an exec told Sando. "(Mike) Vrabel is a been-there, done-that coach, which offsets the inexperience of his team.”

It’s honestly some really funny commentary from the execs this time out.

If Vrabel is an experienced coach who squeezes the most out of his locker room, one could definitely say the same, if not more, about Jim Harbaugh.

And the Chargers are a seventh seed, so tabbing them as “fool’s gold” seems a bit off-base.

The fact the Chargers have won with 20-plus offensive line depth charts and a quarterback playing through a broken hand is impressive.

The Chargers nearly swept the AFC West before not playing starters in the sixth game, beat the Chiefs in Brazil and beat last year’s Super Bowl teams in back-to-back weeks, to name a few of the high marks.

If anything, the Chargers feel like a savvy underdog capable of going on a run. Harbaugh’s team is built to play sturdy defense and run the ball, two staples of freezing playoff football. They’ve also got a top-10 quarterback who has pulled out MVP-level play in spots all year, which provides an immense ceiling.

Feats aside, the Chargers were never going to get a ton of national respect, or even respect from certain execs polled anonymously (or publicly). They need to go out and take it and, if nothing else, it certainly feels like they can.

