Eagles vs. Chargers fantasy football last-second, need-to-know facts

The Los Angeles Chargers host the NFC East leading Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood.

The Los Angeles Chargers have one of the top defenses in the NFL in terms of preventing fantasy points. They will face an Eagles offense with a banged up offensive line but a bit of a wildcard with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni becoming more involved in offensive team meetings.

AJ Brown and Devonta Smith vs Chargers defense

The Chargers defense is second in the NFL at preventing fantasy points to wide receivers. Using pro-football-reference, the Chargers have allowed a season average of 25.5 points per game by DraftKings scoring and 20.2 by FanDuel's. Both averages are ranked second in the NFL only behind the Minnesota Vikings.

AJ Brown had a monster week against the Bears but much of that production was in the second half as the Eagles attempted a comeback on Black Friday.

RELATED: Chargers celebrate day off by watching long-awaited death of Chiefs' AFC dynasty

Jalen Hurts vs Chargers defense

The Chargers defense has been very good overall against opposing quarterbacks. Los Angeles is ranked 3rd in fantasy points per game yielded to opposing quarterbacks by DraftKings scoring and 5th on FanDuel.

The Chargers also present a tough matchup for Hurts. Los Angeles runs zone coverage on nearly 79 percent of dropbacks. They specifically run coverages with two high safety shells at the rate of 50%, the 3rd highest in the NFL . Additionally, they run cover 4 on 28.9% of drop backs, second highest in the NFL.

Hurts has struggled against zone coverages and been much more productive on man coverages. Hurts averages only 6.8 yards per attempt against cover 4 compared to 7.5 yards per attempt against cover 1 or 0.

RELATED: Khalil Mack's potent pass rush stays hot, top things to know for Eagles vs. Chargers

Saquon Barkely vs Chargers rush defense

The Chargers run defense has been the most inconsistent part of the defense in 2025. Los Angeles has given up a decent amount of fantasy points to opposing running backs. The Chargers defense is currently ranked 14th in both DraftKings and FanDuel in fantasy points per game given up to running backs.

The Chargers defense held Ashton Jeanty to 2.1 yards per attempt last week against the Raiders. This season, Saquon Barkley has averaged 3.7 yards per rush, league average is 4.4. Barkley has managed only 3.1 yards per carry in the last four weeks.

Justin Herbert's broken left hand throws a bit of uncertainty into the mix as it may affect the game script and game flow for the Chargers. The Chargers defense provides some very tough fantasy matchups for the Eagles offensive playmakers.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers set to face an Eagles team with...some really strange things going on

Chargers' Justin Herbert shares bold take on playing through injury vs. Eagles

Chargers' Derwin James has interesting solution to Eagles' Tush Push