Former Jaguars Tight End to Join Chargers, Reuniting with His Brother

Patrick Herbert is getting another chance to continue his NFL career, and he is doing it with the Los Angeles Chargers. Herbert has decided to join the Bolts practice squad, bringing him to the same team as his brother quarterback Justin Herbert. The news was first reported by Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. According to Garafolo, Herbert had multiple chances on other practice squads, but chose the Chargers at the end of the day. The former Oregon Duck should be great depth moving forward.

The move creates a special moment for the Herbert family. Patrick and Justin are now part of the same NFL organization, something that does not happen very often between brothers. The odds of siblings playing on the same team are little to none, must be surreal for their parents.

While they will have different roles with the team, they will get the opportunity to be around each other throughout the season.

Patrick has been working to build his own career since entering the NFL. Now, his next chapter takes him to Los Angeles, where he will try to prove himself and compete for an opportunity with the Chargers. Being on the practice squad gives him a chance to continue working while learning within the organization. At the same time, the move means Patrick will be reunited with Justin at the professional level. Patrick’s arrival on the Chargers practice squad adds another chapter to the Herbert brothers football story, which is very cool to see as a avid fan.

Patrick Hebert signing analysis

Patrick Herbert | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Patrick Herbert could be a solid addition to the Chargers tight end group because he gives the team another player to develop and keep ready. Even though he is beginning on the practice squad, he can still spend time learning the system and improving his game while working alongside the rest of the tight ends. With the talent in that room, he could 100 percent benefit from their knowledge. Herbert had a pretty solid career with the Ducks, as well as a decent depth piece for the Jaguars.

He could also give the Chargers some extra security at the position. An NFL season can change quickly, and having a tight end already practicing within the organization could be valuable if the team ever needs another option. Herbert now has the chance to continue growing as a player while giving the Chargers another tight end they can turn to during the season.