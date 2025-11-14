Ladd McConkey injury update: Latest news, reports on Chargers WR, Week 11
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey continues to battle an injury before the Week 11 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
After a big game during a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, McConkey has been a staple of the injury report in Week 11 due to an ankle issue.
Here’s the latest buzz and updates on McConkey before kickoff.
Ladd McConkey injury update
- The Chargers listed McConkey as “limited” in practice over the first two days of the week due to the ankle injury.
Ladd McConkey fantasy football outlook
Still elite. The above sort of says it all. If McConkey’s on the field, he’s going to be a big part of the gameplan now that the offense has found its footing in a new pass-happy look. Plus, a faster time to throw for Justin Herbert behind a struggling line means the ball goes his way more often. McConkey turned six targets into four catches for 107 yards and a score against Pittsburgh in Week 10.
Chargers WR depth chart
- Ladd McConkey
- Quentin Johnston
- Keenan Allen
- Tre Harris
- KeAndre Lambert-Smith
- Derius Davis
If McConkey can’t go or is limited against the Jaguars, the offense will filter more toward Keenan Allen and even rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden. Rookie Tre Harris is more of a Quentin Johnston fill-in, KLS hasn’t seen the field much and Derius Davis is special teams. Without McConkey to keep defenses honest, though, the entire passing offense’s job gets much tougher.
