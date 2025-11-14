Charger Report

Quentin Johnston injury update: Latest news, buzz on Chargers WR for Week 11

Chris Roling

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
After a head-turning start to the season, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston has dramatically cooled off and is now a staple of the Week 11 injury report. 

Going into the weekend's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Johnston has been on the injury report due to a shin issue. 

Here’s the latest buzz and updates on Johnston before kickoff. 

Quentin Johnston injury update

Quentin Johnston fantasy football outlook 

Mild at best. Johnston erupted for two touchdowns in the opener against Kansas City, spurring the idea he was about to shake all bust allegations. He scored two more times over the next three weeks. But he’s scored once over his last three games and registered a high of 53 yards over that span. The Chargers’ passing attack spreads the ball around and Johnston is a hard-to-predict, feast-or-famine fantasy football name, even more so than usual now. 

Chargers WR depth chart 

  • Ladd McConkey
  • Quentin Johnston
  • Keenan Allen
  • Tre Harris
  • KeAndre Lambert-Smith 
  • Derius Davis 

If Johnston needs to miss time, Justin Herbert will just spread the ball out more to Ladd McConkey and Keenan Allen. Encouraging rookie wideout Tre Harris doesn’t figure to get a ton of looks despite being the next man up.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Published
CHRIS ROLING

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

