The Los Angeles Chargers are faced with a tough reality coming out of the bye week: nobody is coming to save their offensive line. Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater are both done for the year. Whoever is currently on the roster is what they'll have to roll with from here on out.

The trade for Trevor Penning clearly didn't work out, as he was benched in his first start with the team. The Chargers will likely have to make another starting offensive line change as they prepare to take on the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday.

The biggest loser in all of this has been Justin Herbert, who has been pressured at a ridiculous rate this season due to the plethora of injuries to his protectors. Herbert was sacked only two times against the Jaguars before the bye week, but was running for his life on pretty much every dropback.

As the Chargers prepare for another starting lineup change on the offensive line, Herbert took the high road when asked about it.

Justin Herbert confident in offensive line despite new starter

Chargers QB Justin Herbert on Jamaree Salyer potentially starting: "If he's out there, we feel comfortable with him." — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) November 25, 2025

Salyer will likely be stepping up at left tackle after Penning's disastrous Chargers debut. He's played the most snaps at right guard this season, but spent time at both tackle spots as well. In 164 pass block snaps, Salyer's allowed 11 pressures, three sacks and committed three penalties in the process. Not great.

While Salyer won't fix the Chargers' offensive line woes, the bar is extremely low currently. He cannot be worse than Penning, or even Austin Deculus.

Herbert better hope Salyer can protect his blindside adequately.

