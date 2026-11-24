Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has a new injury to manage, this time ahead of his team’s Week 12 game against the New England Patriots.

After dealing with a finger issue in prior weeks, Herbert is now in concussion protocol.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters early this week that Herbert “reported symptoms to the trainers and the doctors” after the loss to the New York Jets.

Here’s a look at Herbert injury updates before the Chargers play the Patriots in Week 12.

Justin Herbert injury updates

Justin Herbert suffered a concussion during his team’s Week 11 loss to the New York Jets and entered concussion protocol.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Justin Herbert injury impact, fantasy football outlook

Justin Herbert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 1-9, the Chargers don’t have much hope without Herbert on the field. Primary backup Trey Lance is on injured reserve with an issue of his own.

Harbaugh provided a course of action if Herbert needs to miss Week 12: "Uiagalelei would be the next man up, and then we would bring Jake Browning up as well," Harbaugh said.

That’s DJ Uiagalelei, who has attempted seven passes this year, his only regular-season reps since entering the league. The Chargers also have Jake Browning on the practice squad, a journeyman backup who hasn’t attempted a regular-season pass since 2025.

At this point it should go without saying, but the Chargers and Mike McDaniel are a fantasy football disaster no matter who is out there. Herbert has completed 62.4 percent of his passes with eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His leading receiver has just 28 catches (Tre Harris) and lead back Omarion Hampton only just crept past the four-yards-per-carry mark on the season behind an offensive line battling various injuries.

With how things have gone, it’s now worth questioning whether the Chargers simply shut Herbert down for the season. But they certainly won’t rush him out there against the Patriots.

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