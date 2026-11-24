The Jim Harbaugh era sure feels like it’s over for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Before things hit 1-9 and the latest reason for Harbaugh’s firing went viral, it was easier to handwave this year as a fluke. It was even easy to argue that derailing Justin Herbert with yet another coaching staff would cause more problems when continuity might win the day.

But to say there are long-term concerns around the Chargers and Herbert now would be underselling things at this point.

And Harbaugh’s latest viral moment sort of points to where this whole thing is headed, for better or worse.

Jim Harbaugh’s concerning comment hints at future

There are plenty of moments where outsiders could say “this is the one” in terms of the signs that things between Harbaugh and the Chargers had fully run their course.

But a rambling Harbaugh during a presser who didn't know what was going on with his own team just days prior is probably top of the list now.

Asked early this week which defensive player had the “green dot” on his helmet during the weekend’s loss to the New York Jets, Harbaugh stammered through a response and went as far as asking a background staffer for help with the question:

Reporter: “Who was wearing the green dot on Sunday”



Jim Harbaugh: “I don’t know” then asks a staffer “Who had the green dot”



Seems like something a head coach should know pic.twitter.com/POuXG8oHnw — ChargersMuse (@ChargersMuse) November 24, 2026

This is a problem.

First of all, it was a fair question. The failed Daiyan Henley trade and then an injury meant the starting linebacker didn’t have the green dot. Whether the communication duties went to another linebacker like Del’Shawn Phillips or Marlowe Wax is a very good question to ask.

The fact Harbaugh didn’t know? It’s concerning. After all, Harbaugh is a head coach, for starters. He’s also a “CEO” style coach who oversees the whole thing but really lets his coordinators do their thing.

Given this overarching responsibility, never mind the whole, you know, “head coach” thing, it’s eye-opening that Harbaugh doesn’t know which player was handling the communications to the sideline for one of his three units.

And considering we’ve been wondering if Harbaugh has lost the locker room already, it’s not a good sign for his usual “details matter” messaging in public to straight-up not know a detail like this.

Were the Chargers floating near even .500 before a sudden green dot change, this might not register as such a big deal. But adding it to the pile of a mess that is a 1-9 team and the fact this is another weird “checked out Harbaugh" moment and it looks terrible.

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