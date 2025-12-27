Is Kimani Vidal playing today? Latest updates on Chargers RB for Week 17 vs. Texans

The Los Angeles Chargers just can’t escape the injury bug at the running back spot, with Kimani Vidal the latest setback on that depth chart ahead of Week 17.

During the sprint to the Chargers’ critical game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Vidal was a staple of the injury report after suffering a neck injury the week prior.

A season that started with the Najee Harris injury over the summer, then stole first-rounders Omarion Hampton for a chunk of his debut year, has again thrown the running back spot in flux for the Chargers.

Here’s the latest on Vidal before kickoff.

RELATED: What you need to know about the Chargers offense against the Texans defense

Kimani Vidal injury update

The Chargers upgraded Vidal to “limited” practice on the final day, then officially listed his game status as “questionable” for Saturday.

The Chargers listed Vidal as a DNP for the first two days of practice this week.

Vidal suffered a neck injury during his team’s win over the Dallas Cowboys last week.

Kimani Vidal is such a fun NFL player development story. He was drafted into a room with two veterans ahead of him in JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Then the Chargers added Hassan Haskins during the preseason so Vidal was a healthy scratch the first few weeks for special teams… pic.twitter.com/ixYtmxkGgc — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) December 10, 2025

RELATED: NFL experts make surprising prediction for Chargers-Texans AFC showdown

Kimani Vidal injury impact

Vidal turned into an effective workhorse back for the Chargers this year with Hampton out injured. Over 12 games, he rushed for 631 yards and three scores on a 4.2 average, plus caught 15 passes with a score through the air.

If Vidal misses the game or is on a snap count, the bulk of the work will go to Hampton. The first-rounder has averaged 4.7 yards per carry and three scores over just eight games. He’d dominate the backfield chances if Vidal isn’t available.

The Chargers will attempt to key the running game either way to protect Justin Herbert from a a ferocious Houston pass-rush.

Chargers RB depth chart

#Chargers RB Kimani Vidal, who left Sunday's win over the #Cowboys early, was diagnosed with a neck strain and is considered day-to-day, source says after the MRI. Vidal could miss time, but the belief is that it's not serious. pic.twitter.com/2TGXgPpWTp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2025

Omarion Hampton

Kimani Vidal

Hassan Haskins

Jaret Patterson

Amar Johnson (practice squad)

Royce Freeman (practice squad)

Haskins also dealt with an injury this year and is finally back. He’s primarily for pass-blocking and special teams. Patterson just got called up to the 53-man roster as a response to the other injuries.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Justin Herbert looks to make amends, 4 other things to know about Chargers vs. Texans

One NFL analyst doesn't see the Chargers exacting playoff revenge vs. the Texans

Chargers QB Justin Herbert disrespected in MVP voting poll