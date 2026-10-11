Is Ladd McConkey Playing Today? Broncos vs. Chargers Updates for Week 5

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey is once again one of the most interesting injury stories to watch.

This time, it’s McConkey injury watch as his team heads for a Week 5 showdown against the Denver Broncos. The Chargers star attempted to play through an injury last week, suffering another setback that had him, alongside major names like Joe Alt, all over the final injury report this week.

Here’s a live-updating look at the latest on McConkey before the Chargers play the Broncos

Ladd McConkey injury updates vs. Broncos, Week 5

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday morning, Ladd McConkey is not expected to play against the Broncos due to his foot injury.

The Chargers officially declared Ladd McConkey as questionable for the game against the Broncos.

After suffering another injury last week, Ladd McConkey was a “DNP” all week with what the Chargers called a foot injury.

Ladd McConkey injury impact, fantasy football outlook

Ladd McConkey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another injury disaster for Ladd McConkey, both in the real football realm and in the fantasy football landscape.

McConkey, while fighting through what has been at least three different injuries now, still sits second on the Chargers in receiving through four games with 12 catches for 183 yards and one score.

McConkey continues to be a no-go in the fantasy football realm despite likely high average draft position because Mike McDaniel’s anticipated strong Chargers offense with Justin Herbert has instead been a massive flop.

With McConkey likely out, the Chargers will hope that Quentin Johnston is healthy enough to go and that Tre Harris can keep developing on the fly as a possible No. 1 target in McDaniel’s offense.

Against an AFC West foe and based on what the Chargers have put on tape so far, though, it’s probably best to not expect much from the offensive depth chart at all, especially if McConkey isn’t out there to keep defenses honest.

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