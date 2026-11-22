Another week, more Ladd McConkey injury questions for the Los Angeles Chargers.

This time, it’s the run-up to kickoff when the Chargers host the New York Jets in Week 11. McConkey, who didn’t travel with the team during the prior week’s win over the Baltimore Ravens, continued to fight back issues that cost him the better part of the Chargers’ last two games.

Here’s a live-updating look at the latest on McConkey before the Chargers play the Jets.

Ladd McConkey injury updates vs. Jets, Week 11

Ahead of Week 11 against the Jets, the Chargers ruled Ladd McConkey as questionable to play after he went “limited” in practice all week due to a back injury.

In Week 10, the Chargers didn’t have McConkey travel with the team due to a back injury.

Back in Week 9, the Chargers shut McConkey down right after the opening kickoff due to what was later revealed as “back spasms” during pregame warmups.

Ladd McConkey injury impact, Chargers fantasy football outlook

Ladd McConkey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not to keep hitting the dead horse, but the Chargers now have some serious questions to face about Ladd McConkey’s future.

McConkey has never started a full 17 games in a season, nor has he ever played more than 78 percent of his offense's snaps in a season. He’s played just 206 reps over six games this year.

The running tally for McConkey includes, but is not limited to knee, calf, rib, foot, back and concussion issues across the last three seasons.

So, don’t expect much from McConkey, even if he is active against the Jets. And with how Mike McDaniel’s offense has flopped for most of the season, there’s little reason to buy up any other names from a fantasy football standpoint, either.

The receiving high for the Chargers through nine games, after all, is Tre Harris with 26 catches. Top running back Omarion Hampton has scored four times, but averaged just 3.8 yards per carry over just 124 chances.

Even in the win to move to 1-8 last week, Justin Herbert went a quiet 12-of-18 for 129 yards with one rushing touchdown. Hampton had a good game with 22 carries for 105 yards and a score, but that’s an outlier, not a weekly thing.

Unfortunate all around, really: McConkey should be considered a question mark into 2027 and beyond, just like the entire offense, too.

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