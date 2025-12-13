Former rookie All-Pro Chargers WR likely to be replaced entering playoff run

The Los Angeles Chargers are no strangers to injuries, especially this season. One of the more common players to find themselves on the injury report is return man Derius Davis.

Davis, as a rookie in 2023, was selected as an All-Pro, with his league-leading 16 yards per punt return. This gave the Chargers hope that their highly discussed fourth-round selection would pay off. Since 2023, Davis has yet to return to form, with different injuries affecting the 5'8 165lb receiver.

Now going into Week 15, Davis status is bleak.



Chargers injuries could force late-season roster move

Throughout the season, Davis has missed four games due to a lingering knee injury, with other nagging injuries showing in his play this season. Now, after a very poor decision on a return, Davis is declared OUT for the Chargers upcoming Kansas City Chiefs matchup.

The former All-Pro has a career low punt return average, with 6.6 yards per return. Nearly a third of his average during his rookie season. As for his kick return ability, he has yet to develop as a threat, with this season placing him 52/57 eligible returners in PFF grade.

With a poor, injury-riddled season, likely ending on such a low note, look for the Chargers to find competition for the returner spot, heading into their playoff run.

Players like KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal are active roster players who have experience returning the ball, with all of them having a worse return average on kickoffs than Davis. With even a low bar set by Davis not being met, the Chargers need to look into free agents or other players who are deserving of an opportunity.

The easiest player that comes to mind is Nyheim Hines, a veteran returner who showed promise in his three games active with the Bolts this season, having a 27.9 kick return average, leading the team (of those with more than three returns). Hines is also a very experienced punt returner, with nearly 90 punt returns to his name.

Great return by Nyheim Hines ahead of the game-winning drive.



Shout out Marlowe Wax, Caleb Murphy, and KeAndre Lambert-Smith for their trio of blocks to make a lane for Hines. https://t.co/JWWPi3a3Ow pic.twitter.com/kADJJMfKGf — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) October 14, 2025

If the Chargers choose to not return Hines to their roster, practice squad candidate Amar Johnson has experience in college as a kick returner. Either way, an upgrade is necessary for the Chargers struggling special teams unit.

