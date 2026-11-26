The Los Angeles Chargers are 1-9; 2026 has been rough. Let's not pretend there is much for fans of the Chargers to be thankful for that is football-related this Thanksgiving, at least not in regards to the 2026 results.

The 2026 Chargers season has gone off the rails. All of the top players have been hurt at one point or another, the offensive line has been a constant game of musical chairs for the second season in a row and the offense has gone through multiple identity crises. But, the good news is, through the dark days of 2026, there have been several lighthearted moments and bits of news to find some thanks for Thanksgiving.

The Chargers' social media team

The Chargers' main connection to the fan base whether on social media platforms or content sources like YouTube is driven by one of if not the best social media team in the NFL. The time spent on schedule releases, fun videos and even post-game responses are fun and engaging.

To find a lighthearted moment, look no further than the announcement of Daiyan Henley's trade to the Broncos being followed up with the announcement the trade had been canceled. The reunion from the failed trade was going to be awkward for everyone and simply crossing out the "thank you" and handwriting "Welcome back" was a lighthearted twist from the social media team.

The uniform combinations

The Chargers may not be winning games but at least they still look good doing it. Despite the yellow uniforms still being around, at least when they debut later this season, the pants will be white instead of the full color rush style yellow.

ur favorite uniforms' favorite uniforms pic.twitter.com/O1QvxR0B3j — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 1, 2026

Bad record equals good draft position

The silver lining with the terrible year on the field is that the Chargers will end up with a very high draft slot and pick high in every round in which they have their own picks. Going through a terrible season is not ideal but the top draft position does at least bring some level of hope for the future and the offseason ahead.

The Chargers are on track for a top three pick in the 2027 draft. Depending on where they ultimately pick, a draft slot that high can net a course-altering draft and in this upcoming class, all eyes will be on Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.