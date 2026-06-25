Will Mike McDaniel Be a Bigger Help to Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert, or Vice Versa?

There’s a lot to be excited about if you’re when it comes to Jim Harbaugh’s team. Yes, the Los Angeles Chargers have put together back-to-back 11-6 campaigns, and both were good enough for a playoff appearance. The postseason has not been kind to quarterback Justin Herbert and Harbaugh’s club in general these last two years. There have been losses at Houston (32-12) and at New England (16-3) by a combined 48-15 score.

The Chargers’ attack is now under the command of Mike McDaniel

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However, there’s a new feeling surrounding the Chargers’ offense with the hiring of coordinator Mike McDaniel. He spent the past four seasons as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, and also knows a little something about reaching the playoffs in consecutive years and coming up short. The ‘Fins were ousted by the rival Buffalo Bills in 2022, and the eventual Super Bowl LVIII champion Kansas City Chiefs a year later.

Now he’s at the helm of an offense that has been somewhat stagnant under Harbaugh and now former offensive coordinator Greg Roman. The Bolts took a very conservative approach in 2024 and relied heavily on the running attack. Meanwhile, Herbert and the passing attack took a bit of a back seat. For the first time since 2007, the club finished with more rushing yards per game than passing yards per contest.

Herbert wound up throwing for 3,837 yards and 23 scores, and was picked off just three times. Unfortunately, he served up four interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, in the lopsided wild card loss to the Texans.

It was a rough 2025 season for Chargers’ Pro Bowl QB Justin Herbert

K'Lavon Chaisson and Elijah Ponder force Justin Herbert to fumble. Christian Ellis recovers the fumble. The #Patriots offense takes over. #Chargers QB Justin Herbert took some time getting up. pic.twitter.com/jntwYav4cX — New England Sports Fellow (@_JosephManning) January 12, 2026

This past season. Herbert took a beating behind an offensive line that was missing left tackle Rashawn Slater for the whole season and right tackle/turned left tackle for 11 games. The interior of the line struggled as well. All told, Herbert somehow threw for 3,727 yards and 26 scores. He was also sacked 54 times in 16 regular-season games and committed 15 turnovers. In the 13-point playoff loss to the Super Bowl-bound Patriots, he was dumped six more times and lost a fumble.

Earlier this month, SI.com’s Albert Breer opened up his mailbag. He was asked what kind of immediate impact the new OC would have on the Bolts and what McDaniel’s future could look like when the Chargers win? Breer responded with his thoughts on the Chargers’ offensive line, wideouts Ladd McConkey and Tre Harris, the running game featuring 2025 first-round pick Omarion Hampton, and the capabilities of this offense.

What’s on the line for Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert and OC Mike McDaniel?

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So what happens if this offense is more efficient than the previous two seasons? What exactly does it mean for not only Herbert but the well-traveled McDaniel, who is now with his eighth different NFL organization?

“As for his personal future, well, that I think will take care of itself,” said Breer. “If the Chargers win, and Herbert contends for MVP (which I think he will), you’re talking about an offensive play-caller and quarterback developer who’s been a playoff head coach and is still just 43 years old. Again, it’ll take care of itself and it probably won’t take long.”

For Herbert and the Chargers, it’s a chance for postseason redemption. For McDaniel, it may open the door for another head coaching opportunity. It says here that one hand washes the other when it comes to this intriguing quarterback/coaching pairing.