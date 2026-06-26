Marlowe Wax, born on December 13, 2002, in Baltimore, Maryland, played his high school ball at Mount Saint Joseph, a local high school in Baltimore. During this time, he earned three-star recruiting status according to 247Sports, primarily as a running back prospect.

This recruiting status had Wax commit to Syracuse, where he instantly contributed in his true freshman year, earning three sacks and five and a half tackles for loss. He followed this up in his next year, adding another five sacks and eight and a half tackles for loss to his resume.

Going into his redshirt-sophomore year, Wax continued his downhill thumping presence, becoming the full-fledged starter during this 2022 season. 2023 and 2024 were more of the same for the Syracuse standout, with 2024 having Wax missing games due to injury, likely hurting his draft stock.

With not much buzz surrounding his name after an injury-riddled final season, the 6'0 Wax went undrafted and signed with the Chargers before the 2025 season began.

Chargers Marlowe Wax, LB Syracuse

With the Chargers in 2025, Wax had an incredible preseason, essentially forcing the Bolts to keep him on the roster for the year, with the Baltimore native also earning a strong role on special teams.

2025 Season Stats

17 Games Played

21 Tackles

1 Tackle for Loss

73% of Special Teams Snaps Played

Measurables

Mockdraftable page for Marlowe Wax is unavailable. Below is his RAS Card.

Marlowe Wax is a LB prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored a 7.03 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 947 out of 3182 LB from 1987 to 2025.https://t.co/pviPILIRE2 pic.twitter.com/0P6AFxAxdq — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 2, 2025

Contract Status

"Marlowe Wax signed a 3 year, $2,968,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $3,000 signing bonus, $3,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $989,333. In 2026, Wax will earn a base salary of $1,005,000, while carrying a cap hit of $1,006,000 and a dead cap value of $2,000." - Spotrac

Marlowe Wax's 2026 Season Outlook

The 2026 season will be a big one for the former undrafted rookie free agent from Syracuse. The Chargers' LB room is one that is filled with multiple different role players, with nearly all their roles not exactly safe from being reduced or removed from a possible Wax breakout.

Guys like Troy Dye, Del'Shawn Phillips and even Denzel Perryman all could see Wax step in and take meaningful snaps away from the aging veterans. Wax also needs to beat out former third-round pick Junior Colson for a roster spot, something he did last season, with the assistance of a season-ending injury to Colson.

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