Mike McDaniel, Justin Herbert and Chargers Winners and Losers Before NFL Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Chargers had another opportunity to get back on track Sunday, but things went from promising to disappointing. Despite taking an early lead against the Los Angeles Rams, the Chargers couldn’t find the end zone. In the NFL, touchdowns win you games, not field goals.

There were a few individual performances worth recognizing, but the bigger concern is becoming impossible to ignore.

The Chargers have now gone two consecutive games without scoring a touchdown, and the offense looks like it is running out of answers.

It’s been nine quarters since the Chargers offense has scored a TD. No way you can win games like that. — Chris Hayre (@chrishayre) November 1, 2026

Winners

Ladd McConkey

If there was one offensive player who gave the Chargers something to be excited about, it was McConkey. The third-year receiver finished with four receptions for 86 yards, including an impressive 54-yard catch that gave a major opportunity to put points on the board before halftime.

When healthy, this guy can be a highly reliable target.

McConkey continues to show why he should be one of the focal points of this offense. His ability to create separation and make plays downfield is something the team desperately needs right now. When you’re one of the few players consistently creating opportunities, you deserve to be recognized.

Cameron Dicker

Dicker continues to be one of the most dependable players on this roster.

The Chargers kicker converted all three of his field goal attempts, accounting for every point Los Angeles scored against the Rams.

It’s obviously not an ideal situation when your kicker is responsible for your entire scoring output, but Dicker did exactly what was asked of him. He made his opportunities count while the offense struggled to get anything going. There isn’t much more you can ask from him.

Losers

Justin Herbert

Herbert needs to be better. There is no way around that conversation after Sunday’s performance. The Chargers quarterback threw for 257 yards but also surrendered two interceptions. Both of which came at difficult moments for an offense already struggling to find consistency.

The offensive problems extend well beyond Herbert, but he is still the franchise quarterback. Those types of players have to be the bright spot of the team during these situations. Herbert has the talent to change the direction of this offense, but the team needs to start seeing that translate into results.

Mike McDaniel

The Chargers brought McDaniel in to help give this offense a new identity, but the results have been nowhere near good enough. Another game without a touchdown is going to raise serious questions about what exactly this offensive system is trying to accomplish.

There needs to be more creativity, better adjustments, and a much clearer plan for getting the football into the hands of the team’s best playmakers. Having Herbert under center should give this offense a significant advantage, yet they continue to look completely out of rhythm. McDaniel has to find a solution before this season gets any further out of hand.

Offensive Line

The offensive line has become one of the biggest reasons this offense cannot establish any consistency.

The Chargers cannot expect Herbert to constantly manufacture plays when the protection and blocking aren’t giving him much help. The lack of production on the ground is becoming a weekly problem, and it is putting additional pressure on everyone else. This unit needs to start winning its battles up front.

Omarion Hampton

Hampton had another frustrating afternoon, finishing with just 20 rushing yards on nine carries. The rookie has shown flashes of what he can become, but performances like this aren’t going to help an offense desperately searching for consistency.

The scheme this year has never been in his favor, so that cannot help at all. There are many factors for his lack of production.

The offensive line certainly deserves some of the blame, but Hampton also needs to find ways to make something happen when the running lanes aren’t perfect.

The Chargers are 0-7, and welcome in a Houston team next Sunday that's 2-5, back against the wall and coming off a bye. They've been steadfast with other teams on not being a seller. But ... — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 2, 2026