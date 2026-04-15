Best Late Round Steals in Chargers History: From Overlooked Picks to Legends

The 2026 NFL draft is just over a week away. The first round gets an entire day to itself, the second round is full of Chargers legends. The real meat and potatoes of the draft is on day three featuring rounds four through seven in the modern draft.

The Chargers have found gems in the later rounds. From key special teams contributors to starters and even eventual franchise hall of famers, they can be found in the late rounds of the draft.

The Chargers currently have several late-round gems playing crucial roles, including Oronde Gadsden II, RJ Mickens, Kimani Vidal, Tarheeb Still, and Cam Hart. Let's explore the Chargers who came before them who were drafted in the later rounds from the 5th onwards.

Honorable Mention: Quarterback Trent Green, 8th round 1993 draft

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Yes, Trent Green was drafted by the Chargers in the eighth round of the 1993 draft out of Indiana. Green finally got his chance to play several seasons later for Washington before heading to St. Louis. Green was the starting quarterback for the Rams before tearing his ACL after another player on this list, Rodney Harrison, in the pre-season. His injury opened the door for Kurt Warner to start and the greatest show on turf was born.

Green found the majority of his success as the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2001-2006. In Kansas City, Green lead the Chiefs to one division title, two playoff appearances and a pro bowl.

4) Punter Mike Scifres, 5th round 2003 draft

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Mike Scifres is arguably the best punter the Chargers have ever drafted. He was drafted in the 5th round of the 2003 draft out of Western Illinois and is the second member of this list from Western Illinois. Darren Bennett is unable to challenge him as he was not drafted by the Chargers. Scifres still would have an argument with his booming punts and field flipping power and precision.

Former punter turned media host Pat McAfee has mentioned on several occasions being humbled by Scifres during pre-game warmups when he was a rookie and new full-time punter.

3) Safety Alohi Gilman, 6th round 2020 draft

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Alohi Gilman was drafted by the Chargers in the 6th round of the 2020 draft out of Notre Dame with the expectation to a special teams player. Gilman clawed his way into a starting role and held onto it with a death grip with his instincts and football IQ.

Gilman has unfortunately found his way to the Kansas City Chiefs, but his becoming a valued starter for the Chargers and around the league is a testament to his development as a late-round pick.

2) Running back Michael Turner, 5th round 2004 draft

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Michael "The Burner" Turner was drafted by the Chargers in the 5th round of the 2004 draft out of Northern Illinois. At this time, Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson was at the top of his game. Turner stepped in and carved out a role for himself as Tomlinson's backup and performed admirably in Tomlinson's absence due to injury.

Turner would never get the touches of a number one running back behind Tomlinson. He eventually and deservedly landed a top-of-the-market starter contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

1) Safety Rodney Harrison, 5th round 1994 draft

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Hard-hitting safety Rodney Harrison was drafted by the Chargers in the fourth round of the 1994 draft out of Western Illinois. Harrison was a member of the Super Bowl team that season and stayed with the Chargers through the 2002 season.

Harrison was one of the most feared defenders in his day and produced bone-crushing hits over the middle of the field that had receivers and tight ends fearful of going over the middle of the defense. Harrison has been inducted into the Chargers and the Patriots hall of fame and was recently a finalist for the Pro Football hall of fame.